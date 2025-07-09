Review: Kate Ceberano at Astor Theatre

Kate Ceberano’s Australia Made Tour at Astor Theatre

w/ Kathleen Halloran

Thursday, July 3, 2025

Aussie music icon Kate Ceberano drew a crowd to Astor Theatre on Thursday night as she brought her Australian Made Tour to the west coast.

Fans poured into the venue as soon as doors opened, and by the time the lights dimmed for the first act, the anticipation in the room was palpable. Opening the night was rising star Kathleen Halloran, a guitarist-turned-singer who brought an intimate, blues-tinged energy to the stage from the moment she sat down with her guitar. With a mix of vulnerability and quiet confidence, Halloran delivered a stunning 25-minute set of original music, her voice soaring between intricate riffs and soulful lyrics.

Kathleen Halloran

Her set included Can’t Find My Way Home, an emotionally rich opener that had the crowd silent and locked in. From the introspective I Am Hunted to her punk-rock-turned-acoustic track Nobody’s Baby, Halloran offered an honest glimpse into her songwriting journey. Her connection with Kate Ceberano—her mentor for eight years and now tour mate—added a personal depth to her performance. She closed with a guitar-only Dire Straits cover, a nod to her roots as a guitarist first and singer second, earning warm applause and clear admiration from the audience.

After a short break, the theatre went dark. Then guitar and synth player Darren Hearts stepped on stage, followed by Halloran again—this time wielding her guitar as part of the headlining act. Then came Kate Ceberano, radiant and commanding, with a drum machine in hand and four decades of musical legacy behind her.

Kate Ceberano

Ceberano’s set was a powerful and nostalgic odyssey through Australian music, expertly blending her own platinum hits with reimagined covers of the artists who helped shape her journey. Out of Mind, Out of Sight kicked off the night with energetic precision. From a hauntingly slowed-down medley of Silverchair’s Straight Lines and Hold On to heartfelt renditions of The Church’s Under the Milky Way and Bernard Fanning’s Wish You Well, Ceberano showcased her chameleon-like ability to reinvent and breathe new life into beloved classics.

Kate Ceberano

A standout moment was her song You Got Me All Tied Up, which emerged from a pandemic-era collaboration with Steve Kilbey of The Church. It was paired with mesmerising vocal harmonies and a poetic backstory, creating one of the most tender and transcendent moments of the night.

But the show wasn’t just about introspection—it was a celebration. The crowd erupted during her electric cover of Eagle Rock and sang along word-for-word to Touch Myself and Talking to a Stranger. By the time she reached Chandelier, a powerhouse take on Sia’s anthem, the audience was on their feet. The show closed with a deeply personal final track—a gift of a song from Paul Kelly—bringing the entire night full circle.

Kate Ceberano

Flanked by the fiercely talented Halloran and the ever-impressive Harts on guitar and synth, Ceberano’s set felt like more than just a concert. It was a living archive of Australian rock and soul, delivered with elegance, edge, and emotional grit.

Kate Ceberano’s Australian Made Tour is a masterclass in legacy, reinvention, and artistry. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to her work, this show is not to be missed.

ALEIGHSHA GLEW

Photos by Linda Dunjey

