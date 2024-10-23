Review: Herbie Hancock at Perth Concert Hall

Herbie Hancock at Perth Concert Hall

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 King Charles may be in the country but the only true royalty in Australia this week was Herbie Hancock. Celebrating 50 years of his artistic and commercial breakthrough Head Hunters (and subsequent jazz-funk outfit, The Headhunters band), the evergreen 84-year old was in fine form on Tuesday, chatting openly with the crowd and leading his band of avant-geniuses through a grand, wild cacophony of sounds. Arriving on stage in a conversational mood, one woman near the front was quick to interject “your music saved my life!” and even revealed that she had been suicidal prior to discovering his catalogue. As gracious as ever, Hancock seemed genuinely touched and stated that no one had ever told him anything like it. All this before the band had played a note. The early repertoire featured an elongated piece Hancock referred to as Overture, featuring a mash up of favourites including a small snippet of his 1973 hitChameleon (not for the last time on the night). Prior to this he’d introduced us to his Korg Kronos keyboard, and a favourite synth patch known as Prehistoric Predator.

Herbie Hancock

Most of the night was spent between this and his astonishing grand piano playing (although he still rocks a keytar). Whether it was an early duel between he and trumpeter extraordinaire Terence Blanchard, or his more intricate, conversational playing alongside guitarist Lionel Loueke, it often felt like the instrumentalists were talking to one another through their instruments. Whether it was drummer Jaylen Petinaud’s combination of power and grace, or bassist James Genus sublimely working his way around the fretboard, this was an incredible night for virtuoso talent. But none were more incredible than Loueke, whose guitar mastery went from palm-muted afrobeat rhythms to off the hook shredding. Highlights included a cover of Footprints, originally written by legendary saxophonist Wayne Shorter, a legendary contemporary in his own right who Hancock described as his best friend. Actual Proof lived up to its title as proof of the genius on offer, with each player getting a memorable solo. Secret Sauce saw Hancock take to a vocoder for a poignant, alien-like conversation touching on Covid, first responders and humanity’s resilience, before taking off in a number of weird and wonderful creative directions as the band kicked in.

