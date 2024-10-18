Review: Alter Boy at Freo.Social

Alter Boy at Freo.Social

w/ Boox Kid, Shorehaven

Friday, October 11, 2024

A lot can happen in five years. Since breakout singles Frankenstein’s Dream and Love Machine took Perth by storm in 2019, Alter Boy have endured stylistic and personnel changes that have both ‘altered’ them (sorry) and solidified their current iteration.

A phenomenal live act from the very beginning, this openly genderqueer ‘boy band’ featuring hard-of-hearing members also incorporates a live Auslan interpreter into the performance. Rather than having someone off side of stage, they have featured interpreters as dancers and performance artists, creating an aesthetic that’s all their own.

For their debut album launch last Friday, the support acts were also on board. Shorehaven opened to a sparse number of early arrivals, but it wasn’t long before co-singer Hannah Gill had the crowd amping up, first with her potty-mouth signature tune Feminine and later with a cover of Paramore’s Still Into You, which along with Milly’s Car Ride closed their set, all in the jangly vein of fellow Perthians Spacey Jane. Fun.

Like Shorehaven, Boox Kid in the main support featured an AUSLAN interpreter (two in fact, taking turns), and whilst not part of his usual line-up, they got the memo and danced along enthusiastically. Aside from the obvious benefits to the hard-of-hearing community, it was a major mood lifter, and you could sense the community amongst the crowd.

The nom-de-plume of Jarred Wall, Boox Kid might’ve played the gig of his life on Friday. Taking advantage of the increased lighting and production care of Freo.Social’s impressive rig, the First Nations beatmaker captivated the crowd with his native tongue and amazing voice.

The majority of his electropop excursions were more conventional English-language tunes through the second half, veering into euphoric Coldplay territory under the spectacular lights and booming synths of standouts like Me and the Birds.