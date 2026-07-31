Review: Glynis Traill-Nash: In Conversation and Song at The Glasshouse

Glynis Traill-Nash: In Conversation and Song at The Glasshouse

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Not quite a front-row seat at Milan Fashion Week with a Kardashian-Jenner glaring down the runway beside you, but somewhere in that orbit—where who’s wearing what is the whole point of the conversation. In Conversation and Song is 75 minutes of glitz, glamour, and gossip with fashion journalist Glynis Traill-Nash, whose credentials are as striking as her electric red hair. Feel free to Google her for a quick catch-up, as the opening of her segment cheekily suggests—though it’s far more fun to skip the résumé and dive straight into the meatier, juicier side of a life where fast fashion is the enemy and repeating an outfit is practically a criminal offence.

For the record, though: she’s written for The Australian, The Sunday Telegraph, and InStyle, and once served as a guest judge on Project Runway—all heralded here under the City of Belmont’s After Dark program. Traill-Nash debuted her two-night run on Thursday, July 30. While the venue wasn’t exactly bursting at the seams, the modest crowd reaped the rewards of an intimate panel, expertly steered by interviewer Ali Bodycoat—the “body,” fittingly, of it all—who worked in a delicious tangent about the body room in couture houses, where mannequins moulded to your favourite stars sit patiently, waiting to be dressed.

Traill-Nash may have made purple her colour for the evening in a stunning slit-cut frock, but it was the great big clear ring on her finger—glinting like a rogue chandelier crystal—that stole focus as she opened with a cover of Gene Wilder’s Pure Imagination. You’ll recognise it from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, of course, though when it comes to iconic bobs and oversized sunglasses, Anna Wintour still takes the cake.

From there, she moved through personal anecdotes with the ease of someone flipping through her own back catalogue: flying between runway shows, meeting royalty, and watching interview etiquette mutate over the years—most memorably, the novel-length agreement Victoria Beckham once sent her ahead of a newspaper feature. Traill-Nash made the evening feel personable and light, leaning forward in her seat as the best stories tumbled out, sipping water like it was something sparkling from a Parisian café—Paris being, for obvious and deeply fashionable reasons, her favourite city in the world.

Even the more cancel-worthy corners of the industry were delivered with a wink. Covering John Kander and Fred Ebb’s Coffee in a Cardboard Cup, she used the number to skewer the likes of Shein, recalling how the pandemic briefly had the fashion world convinced its sustainability problem might finally get fixed—only for things to get demonstrably worse. In her telling, Shein is less a fashion house than a data mogul in disguise, tracking what’s about to sell and casually having a hundred of them stitched up and ready to ship.

She spoke with the same candour about the old triangular hierarchy of runway seating—joking it might be the one industry where you’d actually hope to end up at the bottom, with editors ruling the front row—and how genuinely scandalous it once was for bloggers to be seated shoulder-to-shoulder with the traditional press.

And while the juiciest morsels of the night came courtesy of the interview itself—leaving you quietly wishing for a Q&A tacked on the end, if only to press her further on the industry’s most delicious contradictions—Traill-Nash also proved to be a touch bilingual, slipping into French for one of her numbers with the ease of a woman who has clearly ordered wine on both sides of the Channel. She closed the evening with a simple catchphrase—“just say yes”—and anyone lucky enough to be in the room would’ve been quietly grateful they’d done exactly that to end up at such a deliciously stitched-together show.

RACHEL FINUCANE

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