Review: Gianni Capri’s When I Don’t Reply

Gianni Capri

When I Don't Reply

Independent

Gianni Capri’s new track When I Don’t Reply is a bold departure from the standard pop formula, showcasing the Perth artist’s knack for crafting a narrative that explores the complexities of modern relationships.

The tune serves as a tongue-in-cheek exploration of the dating scene, delving into the contrast between shallow connections sought for convenience and the deeper, more meaningful relationships he has experienced.

“I have spent a lot of time alone in the last few years focusing on my music and purpose, and what I have learned is not to just rush into something the moment someone shows attention and affection, no matter how long you have been alone,” said Capri. “Sometimes no relationship is better than a toxic one.”

The punchy track firmly establishes Capri as an artist to look out for in the contemporary pop landscape and encourages listeners to keep an eye on his future releases.

Capri’s lyrical prowess shines through in When I Don’t Reply, as he draws from his own personal experiences, creating a relatable commentary on the dynamics of romance in the digital age. In this track, Capri deliberately escapes from a typical song structure, offering a fresh and dynamic sound that refuses to adhere to norms.

“My intention was to have as many catchy hooks and melodies as possible in such a short track. That’s why I love the song…it does not fit the traditional pop structure,” Capri explained.

While When I Don’t Reply stands as a singular triumph, its release fits into Capri’s larger musical puzzle. It hints at the versatility audiences can anticipate from the artist’s future releases.

“This track gives insight into the songwriting style that I am hoping will be heard throughout all my music. However, thematically, I tend to move around from song to song,” said Capri. “This probably has something to do with my eagerness to dive into different genres and write songs that portray different emotions.”

“It is going to be a big year of music to come.”

HARRISON JONES

