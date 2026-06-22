Review: Descendents at Astor Theatre

Descendents at Astor Theatre

w/ The Points, Running Out of Nuns

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

When Simon Alexander built the Lyceum Theatre in 1913–14 (later refurbished in Art Deco style by his son John in 1939 and rechristened The Astor in 1941), he could not have imagined in his wildest dreams that its sophisticated and stylish rooms would, over a century later, be host to a night of frenetic punk n’ roll such as this.

The crowd itself would probably have been enough to give ol’ mate a coronary and cast him adrift from this mortal coil. The eclectic throng featured a smattering of mohawks and punk-patch festooned battle jackets, a sea of denim and black, a myriad of black goth fashion and many a brightly-dyed-hair teen, as well as a healthy amount of parents chaperoning younger kids, all deeply immersed in the rock n’ roll on offer and hollering at the top of their lungs.

Running Out of Nuns

The festivities started with local rapscallions Running Out of Nuns, ironically featuring no shortage of nuns at all, given the trio have a unique enough worldview that they wear nuns’ habits whilst performing, with some lanky dude dressed as an alcoholic priest throwing himself around the stage in various degrees of undress for reasons neither explained nor out of place.

Their aggressive and mostly catchy heavy grooves are as left of centre as their stage clobber: there’s a punked-up boogie about pelicans; a cover of Backstreet Boys’ Backstreet’s Back; a sea shanty about “three salty boys” full of drugs on a boat; one about needing to find some Japanese toothpaste; another about accidentally killing a vicar, which might have been inspired by an Ozzy Osbourne story; and even a song about Frank Blackmore, the inventor of the modern roundabout.

It’s all completely ridiculous, massively tongue-in-cheek, wildly entertaining, and really good. It takes a lot of rehearsals to be tight enough so you can look like you’re goofing off and just don’t care. Their set is solid proof that nuns just wanna have fun.

The Points

Next up were The Points, a young quartet with an altogether more frenetic sound and a healthy pinch of aloof nihilism. They deliver their punchy punky set like a collection of whirlwinds let loose upon the venue. It’s endearingly chaotic and sweaty, and only a few songs in—during DIY—the crowd had swelled, and a small moshpit started to form.

Through I Need A War, debut single Insects, Taste Of Defeat and more, their drummer and guitarist were machines of chaos, completely locked into the groove, while the bass player was strangely calm, tying things down in the eye of the hurricane. The frontman (apparently names are so not punk rock, so you can’t find much info online) is a charismatic force of nature. With “Fuck The Points and fuck you” scrawled over his torso in texta, he’s in the photo pit almost as often as he’s on stage. The crowd loved the energy and the noise and were officially warmed up and ready for the headliners.

Descendents

Middle-aged punks who never got bitter and nasty, Descendents are happy to rock on and off as best suits them nowadays. Drummer and mainstay Bill Stevenson, singer Milo Aukerman, bassist Karl Alvarez and guitarist Stephen Egerton—the latter two have been with the band since the mid-80s—are all 62 or 63 now but show no signs of giving up any time soon, delivering a massive thirty-three or so songs in around 75 hectic minutes.

There’s not a hint of pretence about them and little attempt to put on a show, as such. KISS they are not. Here, the music does the talking, so it’s just a little introductory small talk, then song after song after song after song, relentlessly, until they need to take a breath.

Of course, being peak punk, some of these songs are pretty short anyway—No Fat Burger and I Like Food, for instance—but even the ultra-catchy classics understay their welcome more than overstay.

Descendents

These guys all but invented US pop punk, laying the foundation for the likes of Blink 182, Green Day and errr… Avril Lavigne to follow (wait – what?!), and raucous and exuberant favourites Everything Sux, I’m The One, Clean Sheets, Good Good Things, When I Get Old and I Don’t Want To Grow Up are all irrepressible singalongs crammed with their infamous sense of humour, while the mosh pit and crowd surfers raged front of stage.

The short and puerile Eunuch Boy saw Milo comment, “Somebody wanted us to play the whole fucking record, so you ended up with that!” And indeed, by the end of the main set they’d played 1996’s Everything Sucks in its entirety, interspersed with a handful of other tracks from their catalogue.

Descendents

With the main set over in just over an hour, an encore was inevitable, and it was another exercise in relentless awesomeness. Sour Grapes and the revved-up pop of Silly Girl preceded the acerbic ‘Merican before proceedings come to a close with favourite Smile.

Descendents crammed a lot into their 75 or so minutes, and it was a sweaty, smiling crowd that walked out into the cold night air, satisfied that both the band and crowd had given their all for rock n’ roll.

SHANE PINNEGAR

Photos by Karen Lowe

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