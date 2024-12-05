Review: Crowded House at Kings Park and Botanic Garden

Crowded House at Kings Park and Botanic Garden

w/ Vera Ellen, Angie Colman

Friday, November 29, 2024

“This is the greatest venue in Australia, but it’s so asymmetrical!” mused Neil Finn two tracks in on Friday night, adding, “Asymmetrical is underrated.”

In what was one of the best gigs of the year, sometimes it felt like the VIPs and Premium-seated folks were at a different concert. Firmly planted on their bums until deep into the night’s back half, despite some of the most rousing Antipodean hits ever penned being played in front of them, they were put to shame by a raucous GA section off to the side that Finn and long-time partner in crime Nick Seymour played up to throughout.

Crowded House

And boy, Crowded House were on from the very first song. Mean to Me absolutely lit up “the greatest venue in Australia” as Finn and Seymour chased one another around the front of the stage comically. Their banter was equally amusing, and this chemistry between the two original members was at the heart of an unforgettable night.

World Where You Live was second up in a scintillating start, before Teenage Summer was the pick of songs lifted from this year’s Gravity Stairs album. Then, as the great performers do, they shifted up a gear. After Finn delivered an Acknowledgement of Country (the Kiwis always do that part better), Fall at Your Feet was resplendent, with an extended singalong section to close that saw the crowd in fine voice.

It begged the question: how good must a band be to drop a song this good just four songs in? Across a generous 130 minutes, Crowded House answered this question again and again, with bespoke extended outros, oodles of charisma, and an endless catalogue of hits.

Crowded House

Highlights were plentiful. When You Come featured a stunning bass solo breakdown from Seymour before a massive shred by lead guitarist Liam Finn (it’s a family affair with Elroy Finn on drums these days). The feeling in the air was nothing short of pure joy, and it was hard to remember a concert in recent memory that balanced stadium wow and conversational intimacy with such an overwhelming sense of happiness throughout.

Private Universe built upon tribal percussion towards an epic crescendo that peaked with a white noise guitar finale from Liam. Four Seasons in One Day and Sister Madly saw Elroy join the fam down front of stage with a portable drum kit in a low-key but fitting tribute to former drummer Paul Hester.

I Got You got a rousing response and was one of two Split Enz songs Finn served up, a reminder of his extended legacy, with the more intimate Message to My Girl coming earlier while seated at the piano (“My first instrument,” he commented).

Crowded House

Finn finally got those up front to their feet for a rip-roaring Locked Out, and it was just in time for night’s most incredible one-two punch as Don’t Dream it’s Over segued into an equally amazing Distant Sun. Sung at the top of our lungs with gusto, this was the euphoric moment the joyous night had long promised, ending the main set on the highest of highs.

Earlier we’d been welcomed by the sublimely talented Angie Colman, who welcomed the sold-out crowd with an intimate solo set. Highlighted by recent single, Out of the Headlights, and a suitably 90s moment in her cover of Mazzy Star’s Fade Into You, her star continues to rise.

An extra special treat came by way of recent Taite Music Prize winners, Vera Ellen. Brightly attired in jewel tones of purple, green, red, gold and blue, they might be the biggest Kiwi revelation since Marlon Williams. YOU! and Smell of an Oily Rag got the energy up early, while Carpenter built up nicely via an unusual song structure.

Vera Ellen

Meanwhile, penultimate Broadway Junction, a ballad about the fragility of life and love, hit us in the feels before Then There Was You concluded their set with the appropriately ecstatic lyric, “Where have you been all my life?!” to new WA fans.

(Perhaps having a Kiwi chosen support finally answered the age-old debate over whether Crowded House consider themselves a New Zealand or Australian band?)

Encores are essentially victory laps, and with the euphoria on high, Crowded House’s final stanza for the night was all celebration and appreciation. Weather With You and Something So Strong brought the big singalongs, while Chocolate Cake might be better than you remember.

Crowded House

A particularly fun improv section featured a cover of Talking Head’s Road to Nowhere (with snippets of Shaggy’s It Wasn’t Me and Hot Chocolate’s You Sexy Thing for good measure). Clearly energised and oft-inspired by the youthful band he’s surrounded himself with, 66-year-old Finn looked happier than ever, and on the songs Elroy and Liam took the mic, he looked like nothing short of a proud dad. There was even a ‘senior moment’ as he kicked out Liam’s guitar lead during a flying solo, laughing and saying, “Geez, Dad!” when he got back to the mic.

As the phone torches lit up for Better Be Home Soon to close the night, it was clear these moments keep not just Finn young, but keep Crowded House youthful as a band. Don’t dream it’s over, something so strong tells me we’ll be falling at their feet again soon.

HARVEY RAE

Photos by Linda Dunjey

Prev x