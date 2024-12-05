Review: Chris Stussy at Villa Nightclub

Chris Stussy at Villa Nightclub

w/ L.P. Rhythm

Friday, November 29, 2024

In just a few years, Dutch DJ and producer Chris Stussy has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting names in house music today. Known for his melodic, groove-driven approach, Stussy has cultivated a loyal global following, and his performance at Villa Nightclub promised an immersive journey of deep, driving rhythms—and he certainly delivered.

L.P. Rhythm kicked off the night with his signature 90s-inspired sound, gradually setting the tone for the evening. As Marco Cogotzi’s C4rnival rang out, the energy in the room steadily built, and by the time the clock approached 11:30 p.m., anticipation was high, and the crowd was ready for the main event.

When Stussy took over the decks, the atmosphere immediately shifted into overdrive. True to form, he dropped hits like Pumpin’, Won’t Stop (Don’t), Desire, and All Night Long, with each track elevating the energy on the dancefloor. But the real highlight came when Pumpin’ dropped. When the bassline hit, the crowd surged forward, with bodies swaying in unison and hands shooting into the air, as the infectious groove quickly united everyone in the room.

What made Stussy’s set stand out was his ability to read the crowd and keep the energy high throughout. His signature moves behind the decks, seamless transitions, and spot-on track selection kept the dancefloor alive all night. Constantly interacting with the crowd, flashing his trademark smile, and moving with the beats, Stussy’s presence was magnetic. His mix of deep house and melodic techno demonstrated his meticulous attention to detail and masterful ability to craft immersive soundscapes. It was clear why Stussy is one of the biggest names in the industry.

However, the night wasn’t without its challenges. As the evening wore on, it became apparent that the venue had reached its capacity, with the overcrowding making it increasingly difficult to navigate the packed space. The tightly packed dance floor left some feeling squeezed into corners or unable to move freely. While the crowd remained respectful, the overselling of tickets was a common complaint, with many partygoers feeling that the cramped space detracted from the overall experience.

Despite these logistical issues, the energy in the room never waned. For those able to navigate the venue, the night remained a celebration of house music, with the crowd staying locked into Stussy’s expertly crafted set. The connection between DJ and audience was undeniable, and the music managed to transcend the physical limitations of the space.

In the end, Chris Stussy once again proved why he’s one of the most sought-after DJs in the house music scene. His set was a masterclass in melodic, groove-driven house—a journey that would have been even more impactful with a bit more room to breathe.

OLIVIA WILLIAMS

