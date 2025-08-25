Review: Courtney Maldo’s Gender, Drugs, and Rock ‘n’ Roll at Lums Wine Bar

Courtney Maldo’s Gender, Drugs, and Rock ‘n’ Roll at Lums Wine Bar

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Some comedians make you laugh, others make you think—Courtney Maldo does both at once, with the kind of effortless charm that’s impossible not to fall for.

Her show, Gender, Drugs, and Rock ‘n’ Roll, lit up Lums Wine Bar in Subiaco as part of WA Comedy Week with a performance that was equal parts hilarious, heartfelt, and connective. Maldo has that rare gift of being able to make you laugh until your cheeks ache while also opening your heart and mind in ways you didn’t expect.

Her clever use of musical genres as a narrative frame (with the aforementioned drugs sprinkled in for good measure) gave the show rhythm and resonance, creating a common ground for everyone in the room. It wasn’t just a neat structure—it was a bridge, making her stories about identity, resilience, and thriving feel universal and deeply human.

Courtney Maldo

She commanded the stage with a charisma as striking as her wit—tall, magnetic, and bold. In the show’s promos, she quipped, “The best way to stick it to the man is to become a woman.” It’s this kind of razor-sharp humour, laced with defiance and joy, that makes Maldo so compelling to watch.

Maldo, a proud trans woman, brought her personal experience into the show not as an aside, but as an essential part of her voice. With a perfect balance of wit and sincerity, she turned the hardest parts of reality into moments both funny and profoundly moving. Sharing moments of raw honesty with such confidence and courage, never rushing for the easy punchline but instead letting truth hang in the air—and it landed with breathtaking power.

One of the most striking anecdotes involved her time at a rage room during the writing of the show. The album she chose to smash plates to? Joy as an Act of Resistance. The choice couldn’t have been more perfect. That title reflected not just the theme of the show but also Maldo herself. As a comedian, she has chosen joy—and to spread joy—as the ultimate act of resistance against the horrors the world can throw at you.

Courtney Maldo

Like the name Gender, Drugs, and Rock ‘n’ Roll suggests, the show struck the perfect balance between edge, hilarity and heart. It was laugh-out-loud funny while also deeply educational about the trans experience. What stood out most was how accessible it felt, thanks to Courtney’s authenticity and enigmatic charm.

Above all, it was heartfelt. Courtney’s delivery was genuine and unfiltered, blending sharp wit with vulnerability in a way that had the audience both laughing and reflecting. By the end of the show, it wasn’t just comedy—it was connection.

Courtney Maldo is a voice worth hearing, and Gender, Drugs, and Rock ‘n’ Roll is a show that deserves to be seen far and wide. Keep an eye on this one, folks—ya girl has legs (for days).

LIANA KELLY

