Review: Colourmind’s ‘Perfecting Failure’

Though they’re still a relatively new band, Perth quartet ColourMind are already a testament to self-belief and forward thinking. Though it took guitarist Jonny Essiech a few years to form the band he always wanted, once the people and all the pieces came together, it’s been a case of seizing the moments and marking the upward journey on social media, creating an increasingly engaged fandom with an ever-growing thirst for their work.

After a series of singles and well-crafted videos, the first major work has arrived in the form of ColourMind’s debut album, Perfecting Failure, produced by Jay Huxtable at Perth’s Oracle Sound. The band tread the well-worn punk/pop path (think MxPx, Sum 41, Rise Against, Millencolin), but it is the conviction with which they do so that makes it so easy to like.

First track, Ouroboros, plays in like the opening credits of the movie. It’s suitably cinematic, and while seemingly at odds with the ColourMind’s musical style, the thrashing guitar chords that break the synth ambience are an indicator of what’s to come. Sure enough, Fight For My Life bursts into its own party, rousing the room to get with the program: “I’ll fight for my life/ I won’t be under the knife/ When I’m out of your control/ You won’t see me anymore.”

As soon as that’s established, Neglect pours in, with verses a little more along a Nine Inch Nails line of fire before the chorus explodes. Vocalist Jimmy Watson really owns it and is in fine fettle across the whole suite of songs – his death metal growl on this one is the stuff of, well, death. The title track also evokes a cinematic ambience in its introduction, as a darker mood kicks in, and Essiech veers between quality histrionics and piledriving rhythm guitar. The band do these darker climes well – songs such as Into The Forest and Endless evoke an enigma beyond the punk realm.

The likes of Trust and the laconic singalong of Last Words show off the brighter side of ColourMind, but the intensity is all still there. It’s the fun mosh pit stuff that has summer festivals written all over it. The rhythm section of Reginald King (bass) and Matt Wenke (drums) are on fire throughout and propel these songs into their best life.

Perfecting Failure is a prime example of a band delivering on its early promise. It’s a fine debut.

BOB GORDON

