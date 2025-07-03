Review: Central Cee at RAC Arena

Central Cee’s Can’t Rush Greatness World Tour

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

UK rap sensation Central Cee lit up RAC Arena on Wednesday night for his Can’t Rush Greatness World Tour, marking his first Perth performance since 2022 and a triumphant conclusion to his debut global tour. Since breaking out onto the UK rap scene in 2020 with the release of hit drill singles like Day in the Life and Loading, the rapper has been steadily building up to the release of his long-awaited debut album, Can’t Rush Greatness, a title that perfectly captured the spirit of the night.

Fans of all ages packed the arena, from hardcore rap lovers to kids dragging reluctant parents through the already-crammed GA pit. UK DJ Andy Purnell took to the stage, kicking off the night with a high-energy set that blended UK bangers with the freshest and most notable rap hits. The energy and anticipation in the arena were palpable, with fans singing every word and forming mosh circles at Purnell’s request.

The buzz continued through a short intermission, but the moment the arena went dark, a deafening roar from the audience broke out as realisation set in: Central Cee was here. The screens flickered to life as Cee ascended the stage, cloaked in a haze of smoke and rocking one of his signature tracksuits, a backwards cap, and his iconic Queen Elizabeth diamond chain. The rapper wasted no time getting straight to work with Limitless, an interesting but effective opener. Sombre and raw, the track tells the story of Cee’s emotional hardships and challenging upbringing, making it a powerful way to cement the theme of the night: everybody starts somewhere, and greatness can’t be rushed.

Cee then blasted straight into 5 Star, making use of the whole stage to interact with his fans as much as possible. While his lone stage presence was felt, it was made up for by an interesting visual display that changed with each song, as well as pyrotechnics and smoke displays to keep things interesting.

“It’s a special occasion today. Oi, Perth… It’s a day in the life!” Central Cee grinned, igniting a frenzy as the unmistakable beat of Day in the Life dropped. One of his earliest hits, the track had the entire arena rapping every word back to Cee, who beamed at their enthusiasm. From there, he kept the momentum going, tearing into 6 for 6 and Cold Shoulder, which saw him perched on the edge of the crowd and getting personal with fans in the front row. During Ruby, he couldn’t hide his joy, smiling widely and giggling through the performance, clearly having fun with the song.

“This next one, I wanna hear you sing it for me, sing it for me!” Cee demanded, and the arena erupted at the familiar first notes of Commitment Issues, another viral anthem. Loading took fans back to the old days, and after a few more songs, a catwalk descended from the ceiling, connecting the main stage to a smaller platform in the middle of the crowd. Cee made use of the space, rapping along to Ten ft. Skepta. Fans at the back of the pit cheered as he approached, allowing them a better view of the chaos.

The familiar beep of a car horn sent the crowd into overdrive—it was time for GBP ft. 21 Savage, a standout track from Can’t Rush Greatness and an iconic collab between two rap heavyweights from opposite ends of the globe. Cee tore across the catwalk, sprinting back and forth with effortless control, maintaining sharp bars and never missing a beat. The ladies in the crowd were then treated to back-to-back favourites with Obsessed With You and Did It First with Ice Spice, the latter a viral 2024 hit that stirred rumours of a romance between the two artists. Controversy aside, the crowd devoured every second, with fans, especially the women, gleefully stepping in to deliver Ice Spice’s verses word for word. Cee then powered through Me & You, a romantic song wrapped in a gritty delivery, while the catwalk ascended back to the ceiling, leaving him on the mini stage, stranded in the sea of concertgoers.

Audience connection was clearly a priority for Central Cee throughout the tour, though maintaining genuine interaction in such a high-octane, hit-filled set can be challenging. Rather than constantly pausing to speak between tracks, Cee endeavoured to find a balance, prioritising performance without sacrificing presence. This was especially evident during his delivery of Gen-Z Luv. In a standout moment of the night, Cee held up a phone mid-song, rapping directly into the camera while FaceTiming a group of fans at the barricade. The arena screens were split, with one side showing the live feed from Cee’s phone and the other displaying the ecstatic fans on the call, rapping every word in sync. It was an innovative and intimate act from the rapper, giving fans their moment to shine. Cee then urged the audience to put their torches up, and the arena was lit by a sea of phones as he delivered an emotionally poignant rendition of Now We’re Strangers.

The second half of the set was pure momentum—hit after hit, with not a single lull in audience energy. With an artist like Central Cee, whose discography is so iconic and universally recognised, it was no surprise that the crowd stayed locked in from start to finish. As the catwalk lowered once more, Cee returned to the main stage and launched into LET GO, GUILT TRIPPIN featuring Sexyy Red, and fan-favourite Doja. The crowd erupted once more at the first notes of Overseas, a collaboration with UK rap duo D-Block Europe, whose verses the crowd happily filled in for, the track widely regarded as a generational hit in UK rap.

The final stretch of the concert was the true standout, bringing together some of Central Cee’s most iconic and well-known hits. CRG ft. Dave was a powerful reinforcement of the Can’t Rush Greatness message, serving as a declaration of persistence and earned success. The song was more than just a performance—it was a statement, and the diehard fans felt proud in the moment at how far the rapper had come.

Representing his UK heritage with UK Rap, another collaboration with Dave, Cee commanded the stage in front of a striking visual of the Union Jack. Cee rapped holding a UK flag emblazoned with the words ‘LONG LIVE FDOT’ that had been passed up by a fan in the crowd. It was a moving tribute to the fallen drill rapper who passed in 2023 that may have gone over some concertgoers’ heads, but diehard UK drill fans were moved by the gesture. Cee placed the flag at the front of the stage as the song perfectly transitioned into the 2023 hit Sprinter, again featuring Dave. The arena exploded in excitement, and those seated rose to their feet to dance and sing along to the iconic track. Riding the wave of adrenaline, Cee wasted no time launching into BAND4BAND ft. Lil Baby—easily the fan favourite of the night. The crowd matched him word for word while filling in Lil Baby’s verses, turning the performance into a large-scale duet between Cee and the audience.

After a stellar set from his vast and impressive discography, presented through a high-octane, visually stunning performance, there was only one appropriate way to close the night. One final time, Perth’s UK rap fans gave thunderous applause as Central Cee delivered No Introduction, the opening track from Can’t Rush Greatness, and side by side with the crowd, he rapped every word with power and purpose. As the final beat dropped, Cee offered a sincere nod and smile to the thousands before him and left them with one simple message that echoed his entire journey: “Live yours.”

With top-tier performance quality, seamless fan interaction, and a stellar setlist packed with iconic hits, Central Cee’s show at RAC Arena was electric, leaving both fans and the rapper himself buzzing with pride and satisfaction. Here, at the grand finale to his world tour, Central Cee proves he’s not just a force in UK rap but a global heavyweight—no introduction needed. The Perth show honourably served as a powerful climax of years of hard work and dedication by the rapper, whose meticulous curation of every aspect of his career proves that you can’t rush greatness.

ELLIS WAKELAM

Photos by Stu McKay

