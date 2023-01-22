Review: Britingo at The Pleasure Garden

Britingo at The Gold Digger @ The Pleasure Garden

Friday, January 20, 2023

6/10

Britingo is English lad Andrew Silverwood’s late-night reinvention of bingo which runs on weekends right through Fringe World. Silverwood is supported by the magnetic Amy Darling in matching chav tracksuits for this show, calling out numbers with cringeworthy puns, and dancing to a backing track of pop classics. Part intimate immersive gameplay, part drunken karaoke, this show was as fun as the crowd was willing to make it, so it’s sure to be a completely different experience each night.

Silverwood is a likeable show-pony with fabulous legs and it was evident he is a very experienced performer by how naturally and at ease he was when interacting with the crowd. Being on so late at night meant a lot of the crowd were several drinks in and in the mood for some silly fun. Britingo did not take itself seriously, though it was hard not to get competitive with some weird and wonderful prizes on offer. Pop into The Gold Digger at The Pleasure Garden at 11pm on Friday and Saturday nights for a playful, pure nonsense way to finish off your night at Fringe.

SARA WHITE

