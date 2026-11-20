Blues at Bridgetown in Bridgetown

Friday, November 13 to Sunday, November 15, 2026

Blues at Bridgetown returned on the weekend, bringing music lovers from near and far to the quaint little town of bridge.

Things kicked off early on Friday evening, and after settling into the camping area, it was time to grab a beer and explore the myriad acts on offer at the iconic festival. At the main stage, aka the Blue Owl’s Nest, Ben Flournoy Trio serenaded the crowd with songs such as So Beautiful as the sun set pink. At Geegelup stage, east coast bluesman Frank Sultana brought the powerful and original blues sound with his band and got the punters swaying with ballads such as Don’t Sugarcoat It.

NSW singer-songwriter Owen Campbell opened his set with Time to Start Again, showcasing some lovely slide guitar before taking on Van Morrison’s Crazy Love. Under the cover of night, people were less self-conscious about getting their groove on, as they should.

Ben Flournoy Trio

Spread over the centre of Bridgetown, it can be quite overwhelming making your way from one stage to another, as a song from a small bar or even from a band on the side of the street, may pique your interest on the journey. A cover of The Black Keys’ Your Touch wafted out from Llama Bar and who can resist a quick listen? Dr Fish cranked out some classic rock n roll blues at Bridgetown Hotel, then it was time to witness Smoke Stack Rhino do their thing back at Blue Owl’s Nest. Those who stayed out ‘til 11pm were rewarded with psychedelic blues-rock that kept the party going. From beginning to end, the band from country Victoria boomed big energy with No One Can Save You From Yourself with lead guitar shredding Zeppelin-esque and the keys bringing old-school synth sexiness. The band channelled the spirit of the great Australian road trip with songs such as Everyone’s Gone Country, Do the Boogie and Praying for the Flood to Come, with frontman Ash King shouting some of the lyrics through a megaphone. All the band members gave so much energy, and it’s easy to see they have a lot of fun on stage, dancing around and getting the most from their instruments.

Blues at Bridgetown Street Party

What a delight to wake up to birds, the breeze in the trees, and the sweet sounds of Boy & Bear’s soundcheck.

Saturday was well and truly party day, with street festivities happening everywhere you turned. Markets were full of goodies, the aroma of many different foods enticed, performers entertained kids and adults alike, and all the while, blues players continued bringing the rhythm.

Tucked behind the main street was a sweet little stage called ‘Willow Whispers,’ bringing big energy in the form of the Moondog Blues Band. Moondog’s style is influenced by some of the greatest blues musicians, and the band played tribute to their idols by playing renditions of some of their songs, including Chicago’s Jimmy Rogers, and the swinging blues sound got the crowd out of their seats and grooving. The quartet played something called Albini Blues “done Moondog style”, a nod to Steve Albini, presumably? All members play with finesse, with Moondog wailing on harmonica as he played guitar, while the lead guitarist was notably amazing. It was a highlight of the festival and a Great Southern treasure.

Toby Beard

Toby Beard’s insane vocals echoed through Geegelup and there was no holding back her blues-rock energy. Her stage presence is incredible and the dynamic within the band is a sight and sound to behold. With Beard and another band member smashing a drum each and mandolin singing its unique song, the atmosphere had quite a hardcore gypsy folk vibe.

High on many people’s must-sees for this year’s Blues at Bridgetown were Australia’s Pierce Brothers. Their stadium blues-rock sound showcased some older songs along with music from their latest album Moonrise released last year.

People were piling into Blue Owl’s Nest, finding a good spot either up close to the stage or cosy on the tiered amphitheatre walls to watch indie-rock darlings Boy & Bear as part of their Tripping Over Time tour. The band delighted the crowd with new material while also giving fans a taste of some older classics, including Southern Sun and a wistful cover of Crowded House’s Fall at Your Feet.

19-Twenty

Sunday brought sunshine and a more relaxed mood of blues. It was a day for making the most of the food vans and spreading out on the grass, with Owen Campbell, Deak Harp and Quicksand providing the soundtrack as festivalgoers nursed their collective hangovers at the Blue Owl’s Nest. As the final festival day faded away, the blues rock stayed hard and fun with Rachelle Coba and Nico Wayne Toussaint playing funky soul music and guitar shredding that left the audience awestruck.

19-Twenty carried on the shindig with their rowdy antics, including an epic bass guitar solo with John Gwilliam standing on the huge double bass for extra swagger. The band got the crowd involved, invoking chanting whilst incorporating renditions of Rage Against the Machine’s Killing in the Name and The White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army into medleys of their originals such as Big Love.

It was lovely to experience a weekend of fantastic music and people in good spirits enjoying themselves in a laid-back manner. The bad weather mostly stayed away, as did the dickheads. Thank you to the volunteers who help keep the festival tidy, safe, and running smoothly. Since the 90s, Blues at Bridgetown has become an iconic and integral part of Western Australia’s music culture. A magical experience that ought to be integrated into our culture more often and a great reminder that music is truly best when heard live. Blues at Bridgetown’s 35th birthday celebration is next year – lock it in!

KYRA SHENNAN

Photos by Linda Dunjey

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