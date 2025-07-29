Resounding the Silent Alarm with Bloc Party ahead of milestone tour

Bloc Party are about to touch down on Aussie soil for a national tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their critically acclaimed debut album, Silent Alarm. Ahead of their show at Perth HPC on Wednesday, August 6, KAREN LOWE spoke to guitarist Russell Lissack and drummer Louise Bartle to find out about their favourite tracks from the record, how digital platforms have transformed the music industry, and memorable moments from their impressive touring career.

You guys are heading out to Australia to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Silent Alarm on the 20th anniversary of your first time out to play here. Are you excited for the tour? And what do you guys love most about Australia?

RL: I didn’t know it was the 20th anniversary of playing there. I always love coming to Australia. We’ve been pretty fortunate that we’ve been able to come there a lot in 20 years. I know it’s technically winter, but even then the weather’s usually pretty good, which is nice for us English people. And I dunno… everything. The people are always super friendly, the food’s great, and being able to do outdoor things like hang out with some kangaroos and stuff—all the typical things, really. But I always love coming there. How about you, Louise?

LB: Me, I am pumped about it. I love Australia. It’s one of my favourite places we tour. And my favourite thing about Australia, I know you’ve already said this, but it truly is the people because I just think they’re lovely, really chilled, and just really… yeah—I get on with Australians so well. So yeah, I’m pumped.

What are your favourite songs to play off Silent Alarm and why? On that, is there a song from any of your albums that you wish that you played more?

LB: Oh, it changes all the time. I’ve really been loving Positive Tension. I have a weird relationship with Luno because it’s really tiring. It’s fast for four minutes or just over four minutes… so sometimes I’m like, oh my God! So yeah, currently I would say Positive Tension.

Songs that we don’t play enough—One Month Off. We’ve never played… Well, I have never played it with the band, but I love that song. I love playing Little Thoughts. We do play that, but I just love that song.

God, there’s probably loads, to be honest. There’s so many Bloc Party songs in general that I could write you a list.

RL: From Silent Alarm, I dunno, it varies all the time. I think it changes. I like playing The Pioneers. It has always been one of my favourite songs from that album, and we didn’t really play it very often until this tour. It’s always quite epic and bombastic, so it is fun to play in that sense. With songs that we don’t play… there’s so many over the years. There’s definitely some off the second album, A Weekend In The City, that we don’t play very much. Actually, there’s one off Intimacy called Better Than Heaven, and I quite like playing that one. I don’t think we’ve done it with you yet, Louise, so it must be at least 10 years since we played that.

Bloc Party have been around for over 20 years. What are some of the biggest changes that you have seen in the industry? And what challenges, or improvements, have those changes brought?

RL: God, yeah there’s been a lot of changes. I always acknowledge that we were really fortunate to come at the tail end of the old music industry, where people went out and bought records like CDs or vinyl or whatever. Then we were there at the same time as the internet era of music began—we were there for the transition. I think that was really beneficial for us because now the streaming system completely dominates music, and there’s pros and cons to that.

For music listeners it is great because you have the history of music available to you at all times, which is a crazy concept to think of. Now people just take that for granted. It’s great to have that access and that choice.

For the artist… you have the freedom to be part of that. You’re not beholden to record labels and people like they are the gatekeepers of access. You can put music out yourself anytime. You can write a song today, and it’ll be online, and people will be listening to it on the same day.

So that part of it is great, but I think there’s been a lot of downside to it as well. I think it’s devalued music; how people consume it. It’s made it harder for people to stand out. Because there’s so much music now, it is harder to get yourself seen. There are less incentives to guide people to the things that they want to hear and so on. So yeah, I couldn’t say overall whether it’s a good or bad thing. It’s just different. I guess Louise being younger than me probably has a slightly different perspective, maybe.

LB: I think the only thing that I was thinking while you were talking was just how hard it is as a new upcoming artist. I feel like people have to be less shy than their past selves could be. If you want to do something, you’ve got to do it quite boldly and go for it and be very competitive.

Everyone wants to do it… I mean, obviously people wanted to do it back in the day as well. I’m sure it was still competitive then, but I just think now with TikTok and the way the industry sort of just takes something that’s already growing, they don’t want to invest as much time and wait and build something. It’s more like, oh, they’re doing well, and that makes sense because artists have that full-on access to people now and fans. So I dunno, it’s very different.

I have never thought of that side of it as well, so that’s a really interesting view as well.

LB: Oh, which part?

Just the fact that you guys actually have to be less shy, that you have to put yourselves out there.

LB: Yeah, you can’t be like, oh, here’s a song. You’ve got to think, what’s the promotion, what’s the artwork, and what’s the visual? Because if you are not doing it, someone else is, and they’re going to get it because there’s so many people trying. So yeah, it’s got to be loud and proud.

Outside of Bloc Party, you guys have your own band, Novacub. Do you feel that the writing process is different between the two bands?

LB: Basically Novacub is more like my project, but I still write with all the members of Novacub or the original members. So me and Russell still write together; me and Tony (Alda) still write together, and Iona (Thomas)—I see her all the time; she’s the best. So yeah, the writing process, I would say, is probably different because when I came into Bloc Party, we were establishing how that was going to work anyway because I’m a new person.

The chemistry changes when you lose two members, so it’s different with Bloc. We all write in the room together; it’s collaborative in the room. Whereas with Nova, I’ll start an idea on my own or Russell or Tony or whoever will, and then, if we’re feeling a track, we’ll pursue it, and it can be written away from each other. I’ve heard that is quite unusual. A lot of my friends who are writers were surprised I haven’t written in a room with someone like a vocalist, etc.

So yeah, I’ve been learning that it’s a strange situation. So yeah, it’s very different. I also write on my own as well. I just think with Novacub, I’m super open to how things are born. Bloc Party has such a massive career; so many albums, and they’ve explored so much, so I think that your writing process will change and morph in that time.

Any plans to tour Australia with Novacub?

LB: I don’t even know if I would have people there who are interested in hearing it, but I would love to tour anywhere, to be honest. My focus has been getting new music ready and then seeing if anyone cares or is interested. But yeah, I would love to reunite the band and do a little tour or do it solo. I’m super open to anything. I just want to get the music right and then put the music out before I make decisions like that. But I’m surprised you even know about Novacub!

RL: I think Louise covered it pretty well there. I guess this is the different dynamic when we’re writing stuff. I suppose there’s a different dynamic with everyone that you work with. But yeah, we have a very good line of communication. So yeah, it is usually quite easy for us to work on Novacub stuff. Sorry. And then going to Australia. Yeah, we’d love to do some shows, and we’re open to it. If you know anyone that wants to bring us to Australia, then we’re happy to come.

Every band acquires special fans—and strange fans—over the years. Have there been any that really stood out for you? And what is a pet peeve that fans may do at a show?

LB: Should I go first, or do you have answers, Russell?

RL: No, you can go first. You sound ready.

LB: I feel like the Bloc fans are respectful. I haven’t got any pet peeves. The only pet peeve I had earlier this year was when someone impersonated me and was trying to get a fan to pay money to their bank account, stuff like that.

But in terms of fans that come into gigs, I don’t think I’ve experienced anything. And I don’t know if back in the day when Bloc were in a different era and the fans were younger, I don’t know if things happened then. I can’t speak on Kele’s experiences because obviously the front person probably gets the worst of it. No, I don’t have any pet peeves. Maybe just if they’re not enjoying a show and they’re completely still, but again, that’s their experience. If they’re not feeling it or they just want to be still and listen, I’m not going to judge that.

LB: I know some fans who have gotten lyric tattoos. I think that’s really cute when fans for any artist show how committed they are or how much it changed their lives when they’ve got that actual stamp. It’s like, “Oh wow, that really meant something to you.”

RL: Yeah, what you just said about the tattoos reminded me that we met someone once, and they had a full back tattoo. It was a giant full-size picture of me and our previous bass player, Gordon, playing on stage together, which was very flattering, but to have such a giant tattoo was also quite intimidating. Very flattering, though.

Bloc Party have played many different venues and festivals over the years. What have been some of the standout venues for both of you? And if you had a choice, would you rather play several nights at a small venue or be on a festival stage?

LB: Oh gosh, here come the big questions! I’m sure Russ and I will have similar gigs, but he might have more from when I wasn’t in the band. But I guess the big highlights have been Red Rocks. For me, playing the O2 arena was a big deal. Hollywood Bowl, when we did that ages ago, and Glastonbury—that was my first Glastonbury.

I know it was Russell, Paul and Kele’s third Glastonbury. But for me, I was like, ‘Whoa, this is crazy.’ What else have we done that’s been? I’m missing something. Oh, Crystal Park last year. Yeah, there’s been some really wild moments where you feel the importance and energy. And then the other question about small shows or a big gig—it’s weird. Old me would’ve said just the big gig; I just want to do the big thing.

But there’s something magical about small gigs that I started to realise when they’re clammy and smell like beer and your shoes get stuck on the floor and you can feel the energy and everyone’s more excited in a weird way. So I don’t know how to answer that. Glastonbury would always win because that was magical. And Red Rocks is amazing. It’s hard to know, as both are different, so it just depends. It depends on the gig; it depends on the crowd. If they’re feeling it, what their energy is. It’s all about energy.

RL: Well actually, you forgot to mention your favourite ever gig, Louise, which was touring with Paramore. I thought you might mention that one, so it didn’t mean much to you in the end (laughs).

LB: That’s true, but Paramore… that’s not one gig. That was the whole tour. But yeah, I did say the O2 Arena, and that was supporting them.

RL: Fair enough there.

LB: Their shows were more about them, so playing the gigs… they weren’t there for us. They were discovering the music. But obviously as a fan I was just like, I mean, that’s the coolest. Forever the coolest thing ever. I’m not recovered.

Awesome! Russell, got anything to add on that?

RL: I dunno where to begin—so many things. Yeah, I remember the first time we played Reading Festival on the main stage, and that was quite a big deal because it was a festival that we used to go to every year as teenagers, and then we played the small stage and gradually graduated—worked our way up. So then, yeah, it was quite surreal to be doing that. So that’s certainly one.

And this is not even a particular gig, but just playing in Japan is really awesome as well. It’s my favourite place to visit in the world, as well as Australia, obviously. It’s a place I never thought I would get to go to, so the fact we got to go there multiple times and play. That was a really cool experience.

What bands do you guys currently have on rotation in your CD player? And are there any bands that you just did not get until you saw them live?

RL: That’s a tough one. I mean, go ahead, Louise.

LB: I don’t know if I have bands on rotation. I kind of like a lot of different styles of music. So currently I’m in my R&B era again. KWN is one, but I’m in my pop and R&B era. I’m not listening to a lot of ‘band’ band stuff, although… I don’t know how this will be received, but I’m currently listening to something I used to listen to a lot as a teenager… ‘early teenager.’ I’m listening to Good Charlotte.

It is really, really random, but it reminds me of when we were listening to that in the car and driving around with my dad when I was literally really young, like 10. So it’s just bringing me safety and comfort, and I know it’s a nostalgia thing.

But new bands, I don’t know what I have been listening to. This is the question that always terrifies me when it comes up (laughs).

Bands that I wasn’t convinced about until I saw them. I don’t think that’s the thing for me. Yeah, I can’t think of anyone that comes to mind that I didn’t believe in. For me it’s all about the… I’m weird. Lots of people love live music. I do love live music, but, for me, I’m obsessed with listening on my phone and to recordings. That’s always been my favourite way, and that’s been my favourite way with my own music.

Russell, has that given you time?

RL: I do. It has. I really appreciate that actually, Louise. I’m similar to Louise, and a lot of the music… The current music I listen to probably isn’t bands but more electronic stuff. But the one band I did think of was Turnstile. That stuff’s really cool.

Actually, our drummer from Nova Cub, Tony… He introduced me to them a few years ago, and it was more of a live thing because the shows were really wild with people climbing all over the stage and jumping into the crowd. He just introduced me to them and showed me that initially, but then actually, the music was really cool as well.

People that have won you over… It’s hard to think of because I can’t think of a scenario where I’d be watching someone that I didn’t want to see that I already liked in the first place. I suppose the only time that would happen is if we were playing a festival and we were seeing other people that played. But yeah, it’s hard to think. I remember seeing IDLES and thinking they were really cool due to the energy they had on stage, but it wasn’t a case where I didn’t like them prior to that!

