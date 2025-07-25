Recalculating Infinity: Inside The Dillinger Escape Plan’s explosive comeback tour

American metalcore band The Dillinger Escape Plan are set to kick off their Australian tour at Metropolis Fremantle on Sunday, August 10—with tickets on sale now. Returning to the stage after an eight-year hiatus, the five-date tour takes audiences back to the band’s formative years, celebrating their debut 1999 album, Calculating Infinity. BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with lead guitarist Ben Weinman to discuss the band’s journey since their iconic debut album and explore how their upcoming tour pays tribute to its legacy.

There have been a few lineup changes over the journey. Who is coming over to perform on this Australian tour?

The lineup for this tour will be myself, Dimitri Minakakis, Liam Wilson, Billy Rymer, and James Love. Dimitri and I were the main songwriters on Calculating Infinity and the earlier material we’ll be revisiting and celebrating on this run. Liam came on as our first full-time bassist right after that album dropped and stayed with the band until the very last shows in 2017.

Billy was our longest-running drummer—he played on more Dillinger records than anyone and was with us right up through the final shows as well. James was one of our earliest guitarists, someone who’s been in and out of the lineup at different points through the years. It’s a special mix of people who were there during key foundational moments.

Calculating Infinity would mean different things to different members of the band. How has it been coming together over the record? Have you been rehearsing songs that you hadn’t in a while?

Absolutely. Getting back in a room with Dimitri after all these years has been a surreal experience. We started this band when we were just kids, messing around in a basement. To be doing it again over two decades later is something neither of us ever expected.

And yeah—jumping back into these songs has been no joke. I honestly forgot how off-the-wall some of the arrangements were. It’s been intense but also really rewarding to reconnect with the energy and chaos that made those tracks what they are.

And will this be reflected in the set list? And how have your shows been received since reforming for this tour?

Definitely. We’ll be performing Calculating Infinity front to back, along with Under the Running Board and a handful of other early tracks from the Dimitri era. The reception has been incredible—more emotional than we expected, honestly. We’ve had longtime fans showing up who lived through this era in real time, for whom this album marks a very specific chapter of their lives. And then there’s a whole new wave of people who never got to see us in this configuration—who thought they never would. It’s been amazing to connect with both.

What made you want to take this tour to Australia? Did you have good memories of touring here following the release of your first record, or on other visits after that?

Australia’s always held a special place for Dillinger. Some of our most memorable shows have happened there, and over time, it really became something of a second home. We’ve built lasting friendships and have had some of the wildest crowds. Dimitri’s never been, though, so I’m stoked to finally bring him over and show him what the energy’s like down there. It’s long overdue.

What’s next after this current tour? Is there another chapter still to be written in the DEP story?

Right now, the focus is entirely on these anniversary shows. That’s the extent of the plan. When we wrapped things up at the end of 2017, it felt like the right time—the end of a 20-year run that covered a lot of ground. This tour isn’t about restarting that; it’s about honouring a specific, foundational moment in the band’s history. Beyond that, we’ll see. Never say never—but there’s nothing in motion at the moment.

The Dillinger Escape Plan hit Metropolis Fremantle on Sunday, August 10, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from thephoenix.au

Prev x