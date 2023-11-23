Psychedelic Porn Crumpets announce national Fronzoli album tour

Perth psych-fuzz legends Psychedelic Porn Crumpets will celebrate the release of their sixth studio album Fronzoli with a national tour.

The five-piece will kick off the tour with a hometown show at Charles Hotel on Saturday, March 15, before hitting the road for shows in Melbourne, Hobart, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Adelaide. Brisbane psych-fuzz act Nice Biscuit will join them for the full run of dates.

“Can’t wait to get round Australia again, with a new record in hand, and the preparation to sweat ourselves silly in these little rooms!” said the band upon revealing the tour news.

For the remainder of 2023 Psychedelic Porn Crumpets will perform alongside UK rockers Royal Blood on their summer Australian tour which wraps up at HBF Stadium on Thursday, December 21.

For more info and to buy tickets, head to psychedelicporncrumpets.com

