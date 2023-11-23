Japanese rockers Boris and Kiyoharu to unleash ‘Heavy Rock Breakfast’ on Australia

Japanese heavy rock pioneers Boris have joined forces with J-Rock legend Kiyoharu to bring a joint tour, Heavy Rock Breakfast, to Australia.

Boris had already been named on the line-up for Golden Plains Festival in Victoria, but have now added new dates to their trip down under. These include headline shows in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide, plus an appearance at Ωhm festival in Brisbane. On their first visit to Western Australia since 2015, Boris will perform at Freo.Social on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Celebrating three decades of groundbreaking sound, the four-piece Boris line-up, featuring the dynamic duo Takeshi and Wata, along with the incomparable Atsuo now reclaiming his original frontman role and a support drummer Osamu, promises an electrifying showcase of their evolution and musical prowess.

Joining Boris at the breakfast table is none other than J-Rock luminary Kiyoharu, making his inaugural voyage to Australia with a four-piece band. Having achieved monumental success with Kuroyume and Sads, Kiyoharu has left an indelible mark on Japan’s music landscape with his unique blend of hard-rock and traditional sounds.

Boris and Kiyoharu’s Heavy Rock Breakfast tour hits Freo.Social on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Tickets are on sale now from feelpresents.com

