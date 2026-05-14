New Perth date added to Jack Johnson tour with Ben Harper and John Butler

Due to overwhelming demand, a new Perth show has been added to Jack Johnson‘s SURFILMUSIC tour with Ben Harper and John Butler.

The new date at Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Wednesday, November 11, comes in addition to the previously announced date of Tuesday, November 10.

The triple-bill tour has proved popular across Australia, with new shows also added in Brisbane and Melbourne.

The tour celebrates a new era of music, film and environmental connection with Johnson’s new documentary, SURFILMUSIC, set for worldwide release on Friday, May 15, chronicling Johnson’s evolution from surfer to filmmaker to world-renowned musician.

Jack Johnson brings his SURFILMUSIC Tour to Kings Park and Botanic Gardens on Tuesday, November 10, and Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from livenation.com

Prev x Next →