Interflow come of age with new single, Man I Am

Perth rock quintet Interflow are celebrating the release of their new single, Man I Am with a live launch at Clancy’s Fish Pub Fremantle on Friday, May 15. Special guests Charm and Lachy John will open the night.

Bringing together influences such as The Cult and Oasis, Interflow’s second single for 2026 is a moving ode to a man trying to be the best he can by transcending his own upbringing, as hard as they might be.

“When we wrote this song I just remember being in a pretty tough spot with lots of personal things,” says vocalist, Jacob Willis-Fulford. “I was making a habit of pushing lots of people away and all in all, making a lot of bad decisions. I decided to write the lyrics to this song as almost a warning to myself about what I was becoming and the paths I was choosing.”

“After spending my childhood watching my nuclear family unit get torn apart through drugs and alcohol, I knew the person I didn’t want to be and knew it was time to change. That’s why this song, and these lyrics I’ll often cite as one of my favourites we’ve written. I’m grateful that when we perform it, I’m able to do so with the other lads who I’ve known for so many years and who saw me come out the other side… which is something at the end of the day I’m pretty proud of.”

The release of Man I Am has been a long time coming. The basic tracks were recorded in May 2024 at Sundown Studios with Elliot Smith, with new guitar tracks and song edits taking place a year later at Emerald Room Studios with Emmett Carroll, and vocals laid down earlier this year.

The song is driven by the rhythm section of Charlie Pascoe (drums) and Finley Dores-Henderson (bass) and complemented by the twin-guitar attack of Will Gibbs and Sully Grove.

“This one really just fell into place,” Sully explains. “I’d never really attempted to write a song or a piece of music before, but I had a riff stuck in my head for weeks and weeks. I had about four or five different ways of playing the outro section and that’s how it started, but I finally settled on which one sounded best.”