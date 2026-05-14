MJ: The Michael Jackson the Musical set to thrill Perth audiences

After thrilling more than six million audience members worldwide, MJ: The Michael Jackson Musical prepares to open in Perth next month, hitting Crown Theatre from Saturday, June 6, to Sunday, July 19.

Set in 1992, the musical offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Michael Jackson’s iconic Dangerous World Tour, inviting audiences to share in the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. The show is brought to life through the lens of an MTV journalist granted rare rehearsal-room access, exploring intimate moments from the complex history of Jackson’s life.

Ilario Grant will lead the production as MJ, following acclaimed performances on Broadway and in the Australian premieres in Melbourne and Brisbane, while Australian performer Liam Damons will play Michael in his teenage years.

Joining the Perth season is Kyle Lamar Mitchell, stepping into the roles of Berry Gordy and Nick, and Sarah Morrison as MTV journalist Rachel. Albany-born-and-raised Tim Wright plays Michael’s Business Manager Dave and Subiaco resident G Madison IV, who hails originally from San Diego, plays Randy Jackson, the youngest Jackson brother.

Rounding out the cast is original Broadway company member, Oyoyo Joi as Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson/Kate; Conlon Bonner playing the dual roles of Tito Jackson and Quincy Jones; J. Daughtry playing Michael’s father, Joseph, and his tour director, Rob; and Yashith Fernando as Alejandro.

The adult cast also features Ceeko, Albanus Terry Strickland II, Luther Brooks IV, Beth Appiah Cain, Shewit Belay, Eric Boyd, Charlie Bryant, Liam Costello, Tevin Daniel, Xavier Gibson, Kalisha Johnson, Loredo Malcolm, David L. Murray Jr, Sebaga Neumann, Coby Njoroge, Warren Nolan Jr, Fletcher O’Leary, Brittany Page, Tigist Strode, Iris Wei, and Tavio Wright.

Since its Broadway debut in February 2022, MJ has staged acclaimed productions in London, Germany and across the U.S. It was brought to Australia by producer Michael Cassel, alongside original Broadway producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, and John McClain, with the Australian production premiering in Sydney last year.

MJ: The Michael Jackson the Musical hits Crown Theatre from Saturday, June 6, to Sunday, July 19, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from mjthemusical.com.au

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