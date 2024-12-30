Morgan James swings back to Fringe World with A One Man Circus

Award-winning show, A One Man Circus, returns to Fringe World in 2025, taking over the Big Top at The Pleasure Garden from Saturday, January 18, until Sunday, February 16—with tickets on sale now. Starring multi-award-winning performer Morgan James, the show has become a Fringe favourite with its mix of larrikin humour and breathtaking circus acts. BEC WELDON caught up with Morgan James to find out what young audiences—and the young at heart—can look forward to this summer.

Hi Morgan! Thank you so much for joining us to talk about A One Man Circus! You’ve delighted audiences at the festival in previous years. How are you feeling in the lead-up to the 2025 season?

I’m beyond excited to be back at Fringe World for the 2025 season; it’s always a highlight of my year. While I’ve been lucky to perform all over the world, there’s something extra special about performing for my hometown crowd here in Perth.

This year’s A One Man Circus is not just about tricks and stunts—it’s about discovering the amazing potential within each of us. My goal is for kids—and their parents—to walk away inspired to dream bigger, embrace their individuality, and tackle life’s challenges with a smile. “A show for kids to take their parents to” is one of my favourite taglines for the show.

What do you have in store for young audiences—and the young at heart—this year?

This year’s show is packed with my very best acts, jokes for all ages, and some brand-new surprises that I’ve never performed anywhere else! One of the most special things I hear from parents is how much they’re laughing alongside their kids. That’s exactly what I aim for and why I do what I do.

A One Man Circus is a true experience the whole family can enjoy together. There are edge-of-your-seat stunts for the kids, clever comedy for the grown-ups, and a few moments that might just make you rethink what’s possible.

A One Man Circus

Circus is a huge part of your life. What drew you to circus in the first place?

Circus, for me, is a way of life. The moment it all clicked for me was when I saw a street performer juggling flaming torches at a festival in my hometown of Mandurah. It wasn’t just about the tricks. It was the energy he created—the way he brought people together and had the whole crowd captivated. That sense of shared spectacle left a lasting impression on me. It showed me that circus isn’t just entertainment—it’s a chance to connect, to inspire, and to remind people of what’s possible when you dare to dream big.

If you had to pick only one circus discipline to perform for the rest of your life, what would it be and why?

Without a doubt, it would be the Diabolo. I’ve spent years studying and mastering this art form, exploring everything from the ancient Chinese techniques, with their fast, acrobatic energy, to the intricate, flowing European styles that create mesmerising patterns. Add in a touch of vaudeville-showman flair, and it becomes an act that’s as much about storytelling as it is about skill.

The Diabolo act I perform in A One Man Circus is truly one of the centrepieces of the show. It’s a high-energy, seven-minute spectacle that combines everything I’ve learned. It’s a routine I’ve been honoured to perform in front of Presidents, Prime Ministers, and even Royalty. When the music starts and I spin the Diabolo for the first time, it really is my happy place. That connection, that flow, and the reaction it draws from the audience make me feel like I’m where I am meant to be.

What is the trick in your show that you’re most proud of, or have worked the hardest to perfect?

This question always cracks me up because it sounds like there should be a simple answer, but there isn’t! The hardest trick isn’t just one move; it’s making sure the entire show is packed with moments that keep everyone engaged. Even as a professional juggler, I don’t want to watch 60 minutes of just straight juggling, right?

It’s about making sure the audience, from toddlers to grandparents, are on the edge of their seat laughing and enjoying the journey from start to finish, and that’s what I’m most proud of.

A One Man Circus

That said, there is one trick in the show that I’ll admit took me a ridiculous amount of time to perfect. It’s so dangerous and difficult that I had to convince my insurance company—and Fringe World—just to do it. I won’t give too much away, but trust me, when it happens, you’ll know—I’ll be holding my breath too!

Circus performances are not a modern art form, with their roots stretching back hundreds of years. What do you think keeps circus significant to performances and viewers alike?

In a world full of instant gratification and endless screen time—believe me, I’ve spent my fair share of time watching funny cat videos—the circus is a whole different experience. It’s real, it’s raw, and it’s happening right in front of you. No special effects, no editing, just human potential at its finest. Circus is significant because it’s an experience you can’t replicate. This show, with this audience, only happens once, and that moment is shared between us all.

In the midst of school holidays, there’s some competition for family-friendly entertainment in Perth. What would you say to audiences who are considering buying tickets?

With the Family Fringe program this year being more intimate and only available on weekends, A One Man Circus is the perfect way to make your family’s school holidays truly special. What really sets this show apart is that it really isn’t just another kids’ show—it’s a full circus experience brought to life by just one performer—yep, that’s me!

Plus, the show happens in a huge, air-conditioned Big Top Circus Tent, so you can enjoy the action in comfort. As a proud local from Perth, it means the world to me to have your support. If you’re looking for the perfect show to bring your family to, this multi-award-winning headliner show is the one for you.

A One Man Circus is showing at the Big Top at The Pleasure Garden from Saturday, January 18 until Sunday, February 16, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from fringeworld.com.au

Prev x Next →