Dive into 2025 with The Rechabite’s Heart House Fringe program

The Rechabite is levelling up its Fringe World program this summer with a hand-picked selection of 25 different shows offering music, circus, comedy, cabaret, burlesque, visual art and more. A sanctuary of good times amidst the hustle and bustle of Fringe, the Northbridge venue’s Heart House program will spill into all of its four levels, with delicious food, sensational beverages, rooftop DJs, and more from Friday, January 17, to Sunday, February 16—with tickets on sale now. BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with The Rechabite’s Program Manager Cléo Schurrer to find out more.

The Rechabite has already proved to be a popular Fringe venue, but it’s going to a whole new level in 2025 with this Heart House program! What are you most excited about for this summer?

I am excited about every single show, so it’s actually hard to choose a favourite! Everyone should head to therechabite.com.au and check out the entire program because it’s such a fantastic selection of comedy, cabaret, circus, live music, burlesque, and even a few experimental shows for those with lots of curiosity!

There are some acts making their Fringe debuts this summer, including US cabaret icon Frankie Fictitious. What can you tell us about her and the show she is bringing to Perth?

Frankie Fictitious will be part of the brand new show Headliners, which showcases the absolute cream of the crop when it comes to burlesque. It’s a visually stunning and often hilarious art form, so whether you’ve not been to a burlesque show before or you’re a connoisseur, Headliners is not a show you want to miss!

As for other new shows, many shows in the program are actually making their Western Australian debut! Yummy: Joy Machine, Am I The Drama, and Adore Händel’s Little Black Book, to name just three.

History of House

There are also some great shows returning this time around, and it’s especially exciting to see the Soweto Gospel Choir and DJ Groove Terminator back with the History of House show again! For those not familiar with it, what’s unique about this production?

History of House is a bucket list show. The experience of hearing a world-class gospel choir live alongside a DJ is life-changing. Every time I hear Soweto Gospel Choir sing live, I get full-body chills. Add the energy of the crowd, the brilliance and nostalgia of the music being performed, and the fun of the projected visuals, and it’s just truly magical. You will not see a show like this anywhere else.

Sinsuality

And are there any more returning favourites for 2025?

It’s not for the faint of heart, but Sinsuality is a multi-award winner and firm fan favourite! The amazing thing about this show is that it has been completely different every year with brand new acts. For their tenth anniversary they’re bringing the best acts from each of their shows over the past ten years.

Messy Friends is another global multi-award winner returning for 2025, though the show has never been performed at The Rechabite before, so I’m excited to see it come to life in the Hall!

I hear there are even some family-friendly shows coming this year as well.

This year we truly wanted there to be something for everyone, so we’ve got a couple of shows for big kids and little ones alike! We’ve got Circus The Show, which is a wonderful opportunity for kids to experience the magic of circus performance for the first time, and Lenny Pearce’s Reef Rave, which brings an opportunity for parents to have a boogie and toddlers to experience their first-ever big dance party!

Circus the Show

The Hello Rooftop Bar will have plenty going on with live DJs and more. Plus I hear there are some “Fringe Freebies” up for grabs as well?

Yes! This Fringe, you can grab a special Heart House Bingo Card at the venue! Complete a line to get a free cocktail; complete the whole card, and we’ll give you a free double pass to a show of your choice! There are some other secret ways to get Fringe Freebies at The Rechabite this year too, but you’ll have to come down to the venue to find out…

Besides the shows, what else makes The Rechabite a great venue to experience the best of Fringe?

The Rechabite is a one-stop shop for a night out! You can eat a delicious dinner at Double Rainbow Restaurant, see spectacular shows in The Rechabite Hall, sip cocktails at Hello Rooftop Bar, and watch comedy in Goodwill Basement Club—you don’t need to run from venue to venue to have a full Fringe night out; you can do it all under one roof at The Rechabite!

The Rechabite’s Heart House program runs from Friday, January 17, to Sunday, February 16, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from https://www.therechabite.com.au/fringe-at-the-rechabite

