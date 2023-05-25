Marry Poppins flies into Crown Theatre

The acclaimed, award-winning new production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ musical Mary Poppins is flying into Perth.

Starring Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins and Jack Chambers as Bert, the production will show at Perth’s Crown Theatre from Saturday, September 9 to Sunday, October 1.

Mary Poppins concluded its original award-winning debut tour of Australia in 2012 where it sold out theatres across the country. Now, after a decade-long wait Mary Poppins returns in a new production featuring dazzling choreography, incredible effects, and unforgettable songs.

“I’m thrilled that the new acclaimed Australian production of Mary Poppins will be flying into to Perth, more magical than ever,” said Co-creator and Producer Cameron Mackintosh. “Seeing the way Australian audiences have embraced this brilliant company has been astonishing and I know Perth will feel exactly the same.”

Mary Poppins shows at Crown Theatre from Saturday, September 9 to Sunday, October 1, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to marypoppinsmusical.com.au

