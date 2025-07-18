Local laughs take centre stage as WA Comedy Week returns

WA Comedy Week will be returning for its fourth year this August. Presented by See Subiaco, a City of Subiaco initiative, and produced by WA Comedy, the event will run from Monday, August 18, to Saturday, August 23, across Subiaco Arts Centre, Bark Subiaco and Lum’s Wine Bar.

Shining a spotlight on the best local talent with 12 performances, WA Comedy Week will showcase a variety of comedy styles ranging from stand-up, sketch, and improv all the way to theatre and more.

Highlights include Courtney Maldo‘s Gender, Drugs, Rock N Roll; David Callan and Ian Burke‘s Home But Away; Improv RPG‘s Dungeons and Dragons; and BS Productions’ Bogan Shakespeare: Macbeth.

Internationally acclaimed comedian Joel Creasey will also be returning home for a special performance, Have Stories to Tell, with Janelle Koenig on the Saturday afternoon, before the WA Comedy All-Stars bring the week to a close.

Tickets are on sale now from wacomedyweek.com

