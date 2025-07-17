A comedic look at Keating’s legacy in The Gospel According to Paul

After selling out venues across Australia since its 2019 premiere, the award-winning comedy The Gospel According to Paul is making its way to Perth this month.

For the first time, award-winning actor Jonathan Biggins is bringing his act to Perth, with a limited season from Wednesday, July 23, to Sunday, August 3, presented by Black Swan Theatre Company.

The Gospel According to Paul is a funny, insightful act that depicts Biggins’ characterisation of former Prime Minister Paul Keating. Full of intelligence and wit, the play offers a poignant depiction of Keating, the man who—as he tells it—single-handedly shaped contemporary Australia.

The Gospel According to Paul hits Heath Ledger Theatre from Wednesday, July 23, to Sunday, August 3, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from blackswantheatre.com.au

