Lizzy McAlpine brings The Over Country Tour down under

Philadelphia-born indie star Lizzy McAlpine has announced the dates of her The Over Country Tour of Australia and New Zealand this summer, hitting Perth’s ​Red Hill Auditorium on Friday, February 5.

McAlpine will be joined by special guest, indie folk and 90s alternative rock singer Mila Bea on all her Australian and New Zealand dates.

The Over Country Tour will include a run of headline shows across Australia, North America, the UK and Europe, with notable dates at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Paris’ L’Olympia and London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

The tour announcement follows the release of McAlpine’s fourth album, Angel. Written during a period of profound self-discovery, the album follows McAlpine’s return to self through the themes of love, heartbreak, and the endurance of community and friendship.

Recorded and produced with longtime collaborators Mason Stoops and Taylor Mackall, the album blends classic and contemporary influences, from ‘70s Laurel Canyon folk to 21st-century indie.

Her 2024 album Older also saw her sell out an extensive international tour which featured platinum-certified tracks Spring Into Summer and Pushing It Down and Praying as well as Staying, which has over 100 million streams on Spotify.

Lizzy McAlpine hits the Red Hill Auditorium on Friday, February 5, 2027. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, September 30, from axs.com

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