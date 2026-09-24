An Eric Idle conversation tours Australia

Monty Python legend Eric Idle returns down under for a live, unscripted chat about his iconic career, childhood trauma, life’s unpredictability, and the release of his new book, Idle in Provence: A Brief History of Thyme.

Idle will perform his In Idle Conversation tour over eight big nights starting Sunday, November 22, in Melbourne and will visit Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide before the tour’s final show at Riverside Theatre in Perth on Saturday, December 12.

Audiences will hear stories from Idle’s outlandish origins with the Monty Python crew to the traumas of his childhood and the ongoing grief of losing close friends. Idle will spill the tea on fortunes he has made and lost, rifts and reunions, a cancer scare and how he continues to look on the bright side of life.

With the chance for the audience to put questions to him live on stage, In Idle Conversation is set to be a night of raw unpredictability. After six decades in show business, Idle still believes, “There’s nothing quite like the connection you make with people in a live setting. It’s a dance between performer and audience.”

Eric Idle performs at Riverside Theatre on Saturday, 12 December, 2026. Tickets are on sale now via fane.com.au

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