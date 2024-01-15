‘LED-fuelled, nostalgic treat’ Retro Lights ready to shine this Fringe World

Dazzling lights, great tunes and a whole heap of circus spectacle await, ready to shake the cobwebs out of The Parlour at the Pleasure Garden and light up Fringe World with Retro Lights. This LED-fuelled, nostalgic treat, produced by All the Lights Entertainment, is fresh for 2024, hitting the stage on Tuesday, January 23, until Sunday, February 4, with tickets on sale now. BEC WELDON spoke with All the Lights Entertainment director Sophie Dennis to find out more about this exciting new show.

It’s great to see All the Lights returning with another high-energy Fringe World show. What’s new for the company in 2024?

There is nothing like kicking off 2024 with a brand-new Fringe show. That, for us, is the most exciting start! 2024 is all about working closely as a team, bringing our ideas and costuming to life, working in the studio on new choreo and continuing to do what we love every day for every client. We also have some new costuming, light props, and fire props for 2024, so watch this space!

Retro Lights promises a musical journey through the decades. This sounds like a heap of fun. Can you tell us a bit about the show?

Retro Lights is all about music, lights, tricks, and high energy. We really focus on bringing the crowd on a journey with us—smiling, interacting, and being wowed by lights, tricks, and all the extras! This year we have more diversity with additional acts, and we have been dreaming of the day where we can add more. Everything fell into place for this show for Fringe.

Like your previous shows, this one has a really strong theme and aesthetic. Where do you draw inspiration from to create these exciting spectacles?

We are a fun, positive team and really good friends, and so the theme and aesthetic come from us as individuals—colourful, energetic, and positive. We love all the details that putting a show together brings—choosing music, brainstorming ideas, and choreographing in the studio. We drew inspiration from the music eras for this show, with a focus on the costumes, hair, makeup, and props to match the song choices.

What inspired you to create All the Lights Entertainment in Perth?

All the Lights was created in February 2018 so myself and a friend could work under one business name instead of performing individually. It was a pipeline dream and came with a vision to bond friendships and relationships with performers and with clients—to this day, that still stands. All The Lights is a family. I care so much about all of our team, and that translates into our work, our love for performing, and making people feel something when we perform for them. The business has grown over the years because of the passion we have and the time and energy we give to every client.

People are often surprised by the vibrant and bustling arts culture in Perth. What do you most value about the Perth arts scene and being an artist in WA?

There is so much opportunity in Perth, and clients and artists are always looking to push the boundaries of art and creative ideas. That excites me and is something I value so much. We have a diverse range of clients and artists, all of whom are so supportive. Collaboration and creation go hand in hand. As a business and as individuals, we have grown so much and will continue to do so. This alone is more valuable than anything.

What are some of your most memorable moments as a circus performer? Are there any shows, routines, or audience interactions that stick out to you?

Bring involved in Fringe World Perth has always been very special and memorable. I first created a busking show in 2019, the 1950s Hoops Troupe, and we won the Busking Award. That was a feeling like no other! I remember how nervous I was to be busking for the first time at Fringe.

My parents come to all of my shows; in a recent show, part of my act included the words ‘I know I can count on you’ where I reach out to the audience. During this, I looked up, and my mum was directly in front of me. We locked eyes, and that was really special, as she has always done so much to support my performing and my business. The connection makes me not only perform my routine but also feel it.

Presenting a show for the last two years in Shark Bay for Beats in the Bay has been a wonderful experience. There is something very magical about presenting our shows regionally—many people have never seen light props that change colour and patterns, let alone see them in a show with tricks and dance thrown in! Being part of that wonderment and also experiencing regional Western Australia and the people always stand out in my mind.

What are you most excited to share with Perth audiences this Fringe? What can people expect from this show?

This year, we are giving more than we ever have before, and that is the part that excites us the most. It’s not just about light props and dance; it’s also about the music and journey with incredible special guests such as acclaimed musician Mark Turner and Malina and Tory, who are Mc-ing, dancing, and singing. We are also turning up the heat with some fire in the show. I really don’t think there is much more we could add!

Another important part of the show was making it available for all ages, and so we found an incredible, intimate venue through Fringe World—The Parlour at the Pleasure Garden, and even during daylight hours it is dark enough inside for our lights to come alive! It was so important for us that the show wasn’t on too late, so it was available for all ages.

So, if you are looking for the wow wow wow of Fringe 2024, then Retro Lights is the show for you!

Indeed! We are performing 23–28 January at 4:40 p.m. and 3–4 February at 3:10 p.m. at The Parlour, in the Pleasure Garden.

Prev x