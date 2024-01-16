Entering a world of ‘magic, mayhem, and mystery’ with The Cursed King

Fate and fortune collide in REmida’s newest fantasy interactive experience at Fringe World 2024. Audiences adventure backwards in time into a world of royalty, curses, and fantasy with The Cursed King, which is set to debut at REmida Perth on Friday, January 19, playing every weekend until Saturday, February 3. BEC WELDON caught up with Dr. Paul Armishaw, Executive Officer of REmida, to chat about The Cursed King and the magic that awaits noble travellers in the ‘Warehousiam’.

Thanks for chatting with us about The Cursed King. Can you tell us a bit about this exciting new show and how it came about?

The Cursed King is an interactive show where the audience helps to determine the outcome. It is the latest chapter in the Warehousiam Saga, which is the universe in which all our Fringe shows take place. The Witch in the Warehousiam has cursed King Midas, and the audience has just under an hour to free him or leave him imprisoned forever.

What inspired the participatory nature of the show?

The venue, REmida Perth, is a creative reuse centre full of exciting displays and materials all year round. It is a space that inspires exploration. Each time you visit the space, you will likely discover something new, and we wanted that experience to be a central part of the show.

This show is produced by The REmida Artists, a self-described collective of writers, performers, artists, poets, and craftspeople. How did those ideals of collective work and collaboration influence the creative process for this show?

Each artist, volunteer, and supporter brings something of themselves into the show as an overall production and the energy tied to each show. There is an overarching story that we work within, but people are free to stretch, adapt, and shape their character.

One of the great things about an interactive show is that you never know where the audience will take it. The performers and the audience discover the story together. So the audience is very much a part of the collaborative process, along with the REmida artists.

REmida is known in Perth for being a creative reuse centre where artsy people can find materials for projects. How does the ethos of reusing and recycling influence the show?

We make the costumes, props, and materials from repurposed materials that REmida collects throughout the year. The look and vibe of the show come from the materials and the possibilities they inspire. Where new materials are purchased, they become an ongoing part of REmida’s Fringe toolkit.

We design the set pieces with a reuse focus in mind, meaning that items can be disassembled and repurposed for other projects. 95% of the props, set pieces, and costumes will be directly repurposed into future Fringe productions or will go back into our broader materials pool for others to use.

How were the REmida artists formed as a collective?

The idea for the group came about in 2020 as we wrestled with the impacts of COVID and what it meant for REmida as an organisation and the creatives we support. Our first Fringe show was The Crow and the King. We invite creatives to be a part of the show, so there is a different mix of people contributing to the performance each year.

What’s the coolest recycled or reused art project you’ve ever seen come about as a result of REmida?

That’s tough because we’ve had some fantastic collaborations over the years. The Story Teller’s Garden at PICA last year was a highlight, and the Silver Web with the City of Claremont is a close second. We are very proud of the main set piece for this year’s show, but you’ll need to come to the show to see its grand reveal.

What can audiences expect when they enter the ‘Warehousiam’?

Equal parts of magic, mayhem, and mystery, all condensed into a whole bunch of high-energy fun. The show is ideal for people of all ages. Just remember, you have a task to accomplish and not a lot of time, so there’s not much time for sitting on the sidelines.

What are you most looking forward to sharing with audiences at this year’s Fringe World in 2024?

The experience of being at REmida when it’s transformed into the Warehousiam is something special. And the main set piece for this year is also something quite remarkable. We are excited to share the next installment of the Warehousiam Saga with audiences and see where they take the story each night.

