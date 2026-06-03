Kristin Hersh celebrates new album Sugar On Blackstone with a run of Australian tour dates

Celebrated songwriter Kristin Hersh is set to return to Australia this November for a run of intimate headline shows in support of her forthcoming new album, Sugar On Blackstone.

Renowned for her fiercely emotional performances, Hersh is set to bring her Sugar On Blackstone Tour to Frankston, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide before wrapping up the tour at Lynott’s Lounge on Sunday, November 22.

Following on from 2023’s Clear Pond Road, Sugar On Blackstone, out on Friday, September 18, via Fire Records, is a deeply personal and emotional album that explores life and death, memory, survival and human connection.

Fans can expect to hear new tracks from Sugar On Blackstone live, including the new single Dark-Eyed Junco, as well as highlights from her extensive catalogue.

Long celebrated as one of alternative music’s most singular voices, Hersh first gained global traction after founding her influential art-punk band Throwing Muses at age 14. Hersh then kicked off her solo career in 1994, with her first solo release, Hips and Makers, widely acclaimed, peaking at No. 7 on the UK Albums Chart.

Hersh has shared stages with The Pixies, R.E.M., and Tanya Donelly and has performed at Noise Pop Festival, Port Fairy Folk Festival and Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival.

Kristin Hersh brings her Sugar On Blackstone Tour to Lynott’s Lounge on Sunday, November 22, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from troubadourpresents.com

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