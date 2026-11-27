WA country/blues singer/songwriter Justin Davies has released a Christmas single, Trade Places. He chats with BOB GORDON about festive feels and his songwriting process.

Somehow, within the country-blues melange that is the realm of Justin Davies’ musicality, he has written a Christmas song.

And it was never his intention. Yet here he is with a new single just in time for Christmas called Trade Places.

“With the exception of Paul Kelly’s How to Make Gravy and Tim Minchin’s White Wine in the Sun, I find most Christmas songs leave me a little cold,” he states boldly.

“They’re all a bit the same. This was more about a gratitude idea. Sometimes at Christmas, as at any time of the year, we look at what others are doing and feel envious or jealous. But it struck me that there’s always someone who would look at us and say, ‘Wow, how lucky you are! I’d give anything to trade places’. That was where the idea came from.

From inspiration to application, it wasn’t a long journey. Davies has long honed his songwriting approach.

“In terms of actually writing the song, some songwriters will hate me for it, but I basically run that process of writing a song in an hour.”

“What I love about this approach is that you time-box an hour to pull an idea apart, come up with something, smash out some lyrics, throw some chords against it and then record it. That very tight timeframe forces you to really focus, and it ensures you do not second-guess yourself. It can be really easy for any musician to let that self-critical voice out way too early, so I find it a great way of working.”

“Then I took it straight out into gigs as soon as I possibly could, and you refine it. You play it in front of an audience and see if they like it, and if they do, you’re away. You also get a feel for what lands and what catches, and where you need to change it up a bit or do something a little different.”

While there’s no sleigh bells, there are little things in the song that pull on the heartstrings – a sentimentality that feels like Christmas, though it isn’t necessarily a yuletide song as such.

“I feel like some of the songs I write are my parents talking to me,” Davies says, “along with the different great mentors you come across along the way. I am sure somebody said something like that to me over the journey. You start to realise that once you’ve got a house, a car, a partner and healthy kids, and you’ve got more than one guitar, you kind of go, ‘You know what? I don’t really need lots more. Life’s pretty bloody good’. Hopefully you start to appreciate what you’ve got a little bit more.”

Adding to the sentiment are the walloping guitar solos within. The song swings as it is rhythmically, but the bluesy guitarwork recalls that of Steve Ray Vaughan or Albert Collins…

“Yes, this time round I went back to Peter Oats at Kitchen Cooked Records. I really love working with Pete because he genuinely loves the songs, which always helps. I pulled together a bit of a solo idea, and he said, ‘You know what? I reckon we could really go to another level on this. I’ve got a guy, Jesse Beaton’.”

“So we got him into the studio and said, ‘Cut sick and see where we go’. What I loved is that I’ve played so much of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s music over the years and so much from the great blues artists he took his influences from, and that’s what I hear in all of those fab licks. It got me really excited about a slightly different direction that I can push, which has always been there and is something I’ve been interested in. I’m sitting at my desk now, and there’s a Stevie Ray Vaughan book in my bookcase from back when I first starting playing.”

“I think that really helped lift it, and we tried to give it even more swing than what I’d been playing it live. When I got the track through, it really hit me and I thought, ‘Man, we’ve done something good here’.”

Davies is a few single releases in at this point, with the most recent, The Library, attracting good airplay and praise, plus a number 12 on the national Amrap Chart. As 2026 draws to a close, he looks back fondly over the last year and is more than looking forward to the next.

“I’m really grateful,” he says. “To be honest, it’s been a cracking year. I’ve played some really great gigs. I’m always grateful to my buddy (WA singer/songwriter) Michael Ward and all the work he and I have done together over the year. We just did the Horsham Country Music Festival and met Lee Kernaghan and the other amazing artists on that lineup. Plus Adelaide for a second time this year, among a whole bunch of other great gigs, and that was awesome.”

“As you work, you hopefully get a bit better at the craft, and I can see and hear the improvement particularly coming out of the studio and feedback at gigs. There’s always so much more opportunity to do more, but it’s been a solid year of improving and doing better.”

“I’ve got a catalogue of songs and reckon there are half a dozen contenders. I want to work through them and decide which are the next best ones to release, and in what order. I want to get back into more songwriting. Ideally, I’d like to get 12 songs out this year and increase the touring we’ve been doing.”

“I am getting clearer about where the right places are to go and grow, develop the brand and build more of a following, and make sure there’s a really strong live show for anybody who comes along to enjoy the music. Playing live is so much fun, and I really enjoy connecting with audiences. So yes, I think 2027 is shaping up to be a good year. I’m really excited for it.”

Catch Justin Davies at The Rec Hotel in Toodyay on Saturday, November 28; The Rec in Northam on Sunday, November 29 (and Saturday, December 12); Bailey Brewing in Dunsborough on Friday, December 4; Kambalda Hotel & The Nickel Bar on Friday, December 18; and 33 Degrees in Esperance on Saturday, December 19, 2026. For more info and to buy tickets, head to justindavies.com.au

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