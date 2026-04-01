Josie Walsh’s chilling directorial debut Red Ticket hits the stage

Josie Walsh’s powerful directorial debut, Red Ticket, is set to hit The Blue Room Theatre from Tuesday, April 7, to Saturday, April 18.

The new gothic thriller theatre piece promises to be an emotional roller coaster and an education in mental health.

Inspired by the true history of the Fremantle Lunatic Asylum, now Fremantle Arts Centre, Red Ticket follows new mum Lily as she turns to art to overcome the crushing weight of post-natal depression. However, her new sanctuary is shattered when she discovers the story of Poppy Florence Grey (Kate Naunton-Morgan), a woman confined to the asylum a century earlier with the same condition.

Now in its third stage of development, Red Ticket has been a runaway success, offering audiences a gripping exploration of the dark history of psychiatric treatment and finding help after a mental breakdown.

“I wanted to honour the stories of women who were ignored in the past and also show that help is out there,” says writer and director Josie Walsh. “Be prepared to give your emotions a workout on a roller coaster journey through time, which ultimately lands in a good place.”

Red Ticket hits The Blue Room Theatre from Tuesday, April 7, to Saturday, April 18, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from blueroom.org.au

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