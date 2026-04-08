Jason Derulo has The Last Dance with massive national tour

US global pop and R&B icon Jason Derulo is bringing his highly anticipated The Last Dance World Tour to RAC Arena on Wednesday, September 23.

The upcoming tour will also head to Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne and will showcase a dynamic retrospective of Derulo’s biggest hits as well as newer tracks from his latest album, The Last Dance (Part 1).

The new 8-track album, released on Friday, January 23, via Creative Genius Records, marks a pivotal moment in Derulo’s career. Fans can expect to hear new releases fresh from the album onstage, including Sexy For Me and Who Hurt You, as well as classic fan favourites including Wiggle, Swalla and Savage Love.

Jason Derulo has become one of the most recognisable voices in contemporary pop, blending R&B and dance with chart-topping hooks. Since the start of his solo recording career in 2009, he has sold over 250 million singles worldwide with tens of billions of streams.

Derulo has also collaborated with BTS, Nicki Minaj and Luke Bryan and has appeared at major festivals, including T4 on the Beach, RNB Fridays Live and Supafest.

Jason Derulo brings his The Last Dance World Tour to RAC Arena on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 15, from teglive.com

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