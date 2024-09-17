Indonesian metal trio Voice of Baceprot take their first trip down under

Rising Indonesian metal band Voice of Baceprot, the all-female, hijab-wearing trio, are set to embark on their inaugural headline tour down under this October. The band will perform in Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne and Adelaide before wrapping up their Aussie tour in Perth at Rosemount Hotel on Monday, October 28.

The band, comprised of vocalist and guitarist Firda Marsya Kurnia, bassist Widi Rahmawati, and drummer Euis Siti Aisyah, have had a string of renowned performances with rave reviews, including a set at Glastonbury earlier this year, marking their spot as the first Indonesian band to play the festival. Formed in their early teenage years while attending Islamic Junior High School in the small village of Singajaya, West Java, the trio bonded over their love of music and created a band that defied expectations.

Despite their humble beginnings, Voice of Baceprot quickly gained recognition from rock legends like Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), and Slash (Guns N’ Roses). Slash even invited the band to his Jakarta show, where they had the opportunity to meet the guitarist backstage. Morello, in particular, has been vocal about the band’s impact, stating, “You better be careful; whoever is playing after them better be on their A-game that day. I wouldn’t wanna play after them.”

Voice of Baceprot play Rosemount Hotel on Monday, October 28, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to davidroywilliams.com

