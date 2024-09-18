Dark Down South Open Air Metal Festival unveils full line-up

Dark Down South Open Air Metal Festival has unveiled the full line-up for their upcoming three-day extravaganza this November.

Taking over Jim McDonald Oval in Kirup from Friday, November 22, to Sunday, November 24, the all-ages festival will be headlined by Melbourne rockers King Parrot, one of Australia’s leading metal acts known for their aggressive grindcore thrash style.

With the full-line up now revealed, key additions include Adelaide thrash metal brutes Hidden Intent and Perth death metal act Dripped, along with local heavies Psychonaut, All This Filth, Kimura and more.

Presented by Jamart Sound Lounge, organisers of Kalbarri Open Air Festival and Mosh in a Sanatorium All Ages, the festival is designed as a family-friendly, all-ages event despite the heavy music, featuring free camping, food, and drink options available for purchase, as well as a BYO policy.

Check out the full line-up below:

King Parrot

Hidden Intent

All This Filth

The Subject Zero

DeadHorse

Dying Degree

Psychonaut

Decapitated Chooks

Bloodhunt

Kimura

Sub Radiant

Insanitorium

Dripped

Dark Down South Open Air Metal Festival will hit Kirup’s Jim McDonald Oval from Friday, November 22, to Sunday, November 24, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to darkdownsouth.tilda

