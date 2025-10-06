Indian Ocean Craft Triennial brings ‘Curatorium’ of global ideas to Perth

For the first time, an international panel of curators from across the Indian Ocean region will come together this November to shape the theme of the next Indian Ocean Craft Triennial (IOTA27).

Representing diverse cultural and professional backgrounds, this ‘Curatorium’ will feature nine members from India, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia who will play a key role in artist selection, curatorial dialogue, and the development of new frameworks for cultural presentation.

Audiences and the local arts industry will be invited to hear from the Curatorium at a one-day Craft Co-Lab of panel discussions at Curtin 137 on St Georges Terrace on Tuesday, November 4.

Conversations will explore urgent and compelling themes, including the role of craft in the digital era, the significance of ancestry in contemporary practice, craft as a relational force, and how contemporary makers are challenging inherited categories to envision new, fluid cultural futures.

“The Curatorium brings together remarkable expertise and cultural perspectives,” said IOTA Curatorial Chair Jude van der Merwe. “Their visit creates a rare moment of intercultural exchange—not only shaping IOTA27 but also enriching how we understand the role of craft across borders today.”

This landmark moment signals Perth’s growing role as a hub for intercultural craft exchange, positioning the Indian Ocean Craft Triennial as a globally connected platform for contemporary craft.

The Indian Ocean Craft Triennial’s Craft Co-Lab takes place at Curtin 137 on St Georges Terrace on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from humanitix.com

