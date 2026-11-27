After a successful album launch, West Australian singer-songwriter Ian Lilburne and virtuoso violinist Emily Gelineau will perform Left Hand of Darkness live for a second time at The Fremantle Workers Club on Wednesday, January 13.

A collaboration between the two musicians, the record sees Lilburne on guitar and bass and Gelineau with violin and vocals. To bring the album to life on stage, they will be joined by Lilburne’s long-term singing partner, soprano Sam Ray, and double bass player Lucy Browning.

Loosely based on the theme of space and time, Left Hand of Darkness takes a sideways glance at the human conundrum. Presented as a song cycle, thirteen songs interweave instrumentals while blending neo-classical, art-folk and jazz.

With Emily Gelineau relocating to Brazil next year to further her music career, this will likely be the last time to see the award-winning violinist play locally, whereas Lilburne is currently working on a new recording featuring Gelineau’s playing, expected for release in late 2027.

With an original repertoire of one hundred and twenty songs, Lilburne has been an acoustic guitarist and music writer for more than fifty years. Lilburne’s career and creative endeavours extend well outside of music, having been the founding director of Artrage Festival while also regularly performing at Perth Poetry Club’s Saturday afternoons at the Moon Café.

Ian Lilburne and Emily Gelineau bring Left Hand of Darkness Live to The Fremantle Workers Club on Wednesday, January 13, 2027. Tickets are available now from www.trybooking.com, with early bird tickets available until December 7, 2026.

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