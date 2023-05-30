Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson revisits classic records ahead of ‘Easy Detention’ national tour

Beloved Aussie rockers Grinspoon have set the stage for an electrifying nationwide tour to celebrate their iconic albums Easy and New Detention. With special support from Private Function and Cupid and the Stupids, the Easy Detention tour will span the country with stops in Hobart, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Newcastle, before concluding with a grand finale at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Friday, November 24. The tour news comes as Grinspoon revealed that both Easy and New Detention will be released on vinyl for the first time ever, available for pre-order via the band’s website and at the merch desk during the tour. Long-time Grinspoon fan ANDY ‘ANDO’ JONES caught up with lead singer Phil Jamieson to reflect on the two records, and to find out about the upcoming tour and vinyl LP release.

*Interview starts with Phil performing a hilarious impersonation of breakfast radio announcers*

Phil: I just did the Daily Telegraph, which was interesting. We spoke a little bit about Succession (Foxtel TV show), which was fun. Then did Newcastle Herald. I’m really grateful that people want to talk to me about the tour. That’s a big tick! Thanks for your time as well.

No problem.

Phil: It’s massive for us to because we haven’t toured for four years. Four years ago, there was no pandemic, no bushfires…

And no floods mate, far out.

Phil: Yes, and floods up our way. This tour was planned in the background. A lot of the shows we were booked for in 2021 got pushed to 2022 like Splendour in the Grass, for example, that was canned. So now we’re here in 2023. It’s not really an anniversary of an album, now that New Detention is 21 years old. Old enough to now drink in America, so I’m sure the album is happy it can go legally get a margarita!

Can you tell us what it means to you to perform songs from these albums after all these years?

Phil: Well, it’s going to be a trip down memory lane for us, especially trying to remember the songs. I mean, I’ve got a lot of affection for Easy personally, because it was an album that we were doing whatever the hell we wanted on. That record specifically is all over the shop.

We’ve been playing some of those songs off those records forever, like Ready 1, Chemical Heart, Lost Control, No Reason, Rock Show (You Don’t Know Me), Secrets... They’ve been in our set for many, many years. It’s more of the deeper cuts that I’m looking forward to.

Perhaps Killswitch?

Phil: Perhaps, yes, whoa! I like it! Perhaps Make It Happen. I’d like to learn the entirety of both Easy and New Detention so we can change the set a little bit for the deep cuts.

So you might get Killswitch on one night, you might get Make It Happen on the other. You might get Dial Tone on one night, you might get All the Time on another. But yeah, Killswitch is challenging because Dave Leslie from Baby Animals played the guitar solo. Like, it’s a monstrous guitar solo! I do love that song. So, yes, it’s definitely on the cards.

Easy and New Detention are being released on vinyl for the first time ever. How does it feel to have your music preserved in this format, and how important is it for you to connect with your fans through physical releases in a digital age?

Phil: Good question! When we got the vinyl test pressing back, Pat and I sat in a hotel room in Sydney listening, and just marvelling. Back when we put these records out, there was no chance of putting them on vinyl at all, so it was a moment for us. We really enjoyed it! Normally we’d skip a track or two, but this time, we just listened to them back-to-back. We put on Easy first and then into New Detention and it was great. It was really fun. Some of the production was questionable (laughs). Some of my vocal histrionics on Easy specifically, were pretty funny. But yeah, it’s really nice to have that tactile feeling when you’re holding the record. The records look great. I’ve got them at home now and they feel great, in your hands, and the artwork looks amazing.

It is a digital age, but obviously vinyl has become a huge part of people’s lives and I think it’s lovely to have this opportunity, Andy. I’m grateful that Guide to Better Living on vinyl was such a success – it allowed us to do these next two.

Can you share your thoughts on performing in Perth and what fans can expect from the show?

Phil: I love it over there! Last time we were there was Red Hill Auditorium for Spring Loaded in May last year with You Am I, Regurgitator, Jebediah and Frenzal Rhomb. That was unreal fun! We’ve been coming to Perth since the late nineties.

My first Grinners gig was an all-ages show at Metro’s Perth in 1998, I wasn’t even 16. The mosh pit was heaving so fucking hard. Catching a breath felt like a monumental achievement.

Phil: (laughs) It would have been gnarly back then!

We play the Astor Theatre, which I’m super excited about! We’ve only done it once in our careers, and also, it’s an all-ages show! These days we don’t do many AA shows. We’re only doing two all-ages shows on this tour. One in Sydney at the Enmore Theatre and this one at the Astor in Perth.

What we found over the years is that since we’ve grown older, our audience is getting younger. It’s nice, especially when we place Splendour in the Grass or similar festivals. You can notice that somehow with the magic of this digital age you speak about, that we managed to transcend that and people are still digging on it.

So yeah, all-ages show at the Astor. I think it’s a Friday night. What could possibly go wrong?

(laughs)

Phil: Yeah, it’s the last show of the tour, so I’m looking forward to it immensely.

We’re bringing along Private Function out of Melbourne who are a scintillatingly good punk band and Cupid and the Stupids out of northern New South Wales, who have to be seen to be believed. So get down there early for both those bands, please.

Will do! So you’re offering VIP meet and greet and soundcheck packages with the opportunity for a fan to perform a Grinners song with the band during soundcheck. What inspired you lads to include that unique opportunity for your fans? And what do you hope the lucky winners will take away from the experience?

Phil: Good question. I think some bands do it just as a grift, and that’s not why we’re doing it. There’s only 30 people, it’s relatively good value. It’s not raining fucking money here.

We want to do the VIP package because we know people would love the opportunity. I came to the realisation that we were going to do this shitty VIP thing, and I put my foot down saying, no, let’s let them to do a fucking song with us! Let’s get them up there and do a Q&A, and if there’s a drummer there, let them play the kit or something, you know what I mean? Let them play Lost Control with us, for example.

So basically, on the day, you get ushered in, you come in, you get to watch a bit of soundcheck, you get to meet us, we do a little Q&A, do a photo, whatever. You get a VIP laminate. And then we’re going to pick one person who is a musician, or not, out of the 30. If they want to play the bass in Champion, they can do that. We’ll play along with them. I think it’s a nice thing to do. Some people have learned how to play drums to our music or guitar to our music. So I think it’s something that is more memorable than just a photo. You know what I mean?

I do, I grew up singing along to you as a teenager.

Phil: Yeah. So if there’s a singer out there, they’ll give me a break in the soundcheck.

We wanted to make it really special and make it so. If it’s a VIP package, it’s got to be VIP! That was my whole thing. If we’re going to do it, let’s do it properly. We’ve never done it before, but I just wanted to go ham on it.

I’m like, “Can we give them all champagne on arrival?” They’re like, “No, it costs too much!” I’m like, “Fuck it! Let’s get a champagne, get a Prosecco! Who gives a shit?”

* Cue my best possible Bubbles DeVere impersonation “Champagne! Champagne for everyone!” *

It means champagne on arrival. Anyway, so we’re working out the finer details of the whole package, but if I have anything to do with it, people will be very looked after.

I owe my passion for heavy music to Grinspoon thanks to your harsher vocals and Pat’s meaty guitar tone in Guide to Better Living. I remember joining one of those chaotic late 90s online chat rooms you’d set up for fans to ask the band anything, and you graciously answered my burning question about the impact of extreme bands on Grinspoon’s style. Now, looking back on your journey, could you share with us some of the metal acts that have left their mark on your sound and influenced Grinspoon’s evolution over the years?

Phil: That’s a really good question! I loved Helmet, obviously. The Deftones to a point for me, but yeah, I was never really a Metallica fan. I was more into Soundgarden, The Melvins, Mudhoney, kind of sloshy grunge, whereas Pat Davern was more Gunners, Metallica and Anthrax. He loved all that kind of stuff. Our drummer Kris is heavily into Deftones and some more proggy stuff.

Even local acts like Regurgitator, who back in the day were quite heavy as well.

Looking back, is there a particular festival moment that stands out as the pinnacle of the Grinspoon live experience?

Phil: I wouldn’t be one to judge. I think that Homebake ’98 is pretty funny on YouTube. And I think Big Day Out 2000 in Sydney is pretty funny on YouTube as well. But for me, doing Fire Fight Australia – Concert for National Bushfire Relief in 2020 at the Sydney Olympic Park. We shared the stage with Queen and John Farnham – incredible acts. That was a real out of the box stadium rock experience for me and I enjoyed it immensely.

Splendour in the Grass last year was absolutely incredible for us as well. So yeah, there’s been too many. It’s a good problem to have, though, right?

As a parting question; looking back on your journey, what is the one piece of advice you would give to your younger selves when you were just starting out as a band?

Phil: When you’re packing your luggage, roll your clothing. Don’t fold it. That’s from Bernard Fanning, lead singer of Powderfinger, now successful solo artist. Roll. Roll your t-shirts, don’t fold them. You’ll find more room for jogging shoes and other stuff. Roll.

Of all the things, it comes down to luggage!

Phil: It’s a facetious answer, but, yeah, that’s part of my gig. Right!

Thanks man! I love it! See you at the Astor Theatre here in Perth in November.

Phil: Can’t wait, buddy.

