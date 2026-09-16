Giving Your Home a Makeover for Easy Maintenance

Giving your home a makeover can be exciting, but appearance is only one part of creating a space you will enjoy living in. The materials, finishes and furnishings you choose can also determine how much time you spend cleaning, repairing and maintaining your home in the years ahead.

Whether you are renovating an older property or simply refreshing a few rooms, choosing practical features can make everyday life easier without sacrificing style.

Start With Hard-Working Floors

Floors experience more daily wear than almost any other surface in the home, so they deserve careful consideration during a makeover. Think about foot traffic, pets, children and how frequently you are prepared to clean before settling on a material.

Options such as timber flooring can work across a range of interior styles, from contemporary Australian homes to more traditional spaces. The natural appearance of timber can also provide a versatile foundation when you want to change furniture, wall colours or accessories later. Whatever flooring you choose, check its particular maintenance requirements and suitability for the room before installation.

Choose Washable Wall Finishes

Fresh paint can completely change a room without requiring a major renovation. If easy maintenance is the goal, however, think beyond the colour. Washable and durable paint finishes can be useful in busy areas such as hallways, kitchens and family rooms. Marks and everyday grime may be easier to deal with when surfaces have been chosen with regular cleaning in mind.

Neutral colours can also make future decorating simpler. Rather than repainting an entire room when your tastes change, you can introduce new colours through artwork, cushions and other accessories.

Reduce Hard-to-Clean Details

Highly detailed interiors can look impressive, but every additional groove, shelf and decorative feature potentially creates another place for dust to collect. A simpler approach can reduce cleaning time considerably. Streamlined cabinetry, uncomplicated handles and furniture with accessible surfaces can all help. This does not mean your home has to look minimalist. Instead, consider whether decorative elements add enough to the room to justify the additional maintenance they may require.

Invest in Practical Storage

Clutter can make even a freshly renovated home feel difficult to manage. Good storage helps keep everyday items organised while making surfaces easier to clean. Built-in cupboards can be particularly useful when renovating, as they allow storage to be planned around the dimensions of a room. In smaller homes, furniture with integrated storage can provide similar benefits without taking up valuable additional space. Think about where possessions are actually used when planning storage. Keeping items close to where you need them makes maintaining an organised home much easier.

Consider the Australian Climate

Materials that perform well in one environment may require more attention in another. Heat, strong sunlight, humidity and coastal conditions can all affect finishes and furnishings. For Perth homes in particular, consider how materials will cope with hot summers and prolonged sunlight. Window treatments can help manage direct sun, while choosing finishes suited to local conditions may reduce premature fading or deterioration.

Make Maintenance Part of the Design

A successful home makeover should make your space more enjoyable, not create a long list of additional chores. Considering cleaning and maintenance during the planning stage can help you choose features that remain practical long after the renovation is finished. So long as you focus on durable surfaces, sensible storage and materials suited to your household and local environment, the result can be a home that looks refreshed while also being considerably easier to live with every day.

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