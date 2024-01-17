Gazing into the unseen with The Sacred Riana

Experience the spine-tingling magic of The Sacred Riana this summer as the mesmerising magic sensation brings her exclusive, gritty and intimate performance to Perth for the very first time. With over 650 million YouTube views, the internationally-revered winner of Asia’s Got Talent casts a spell over The Enchanted Ballroom at FANTASIA from Friday, February 2, to Sunday, February 18, with tickets on sale now. BRAYDEN EDWARDS spoke to The Sacred Riana to find out why we should be afraid…very afraid.

As someone coming to Australia for the first time, what do you know about the supernatural realm down under? Are you expecting it to be different from places you have been before?

Australia has a rich Aboriginal cultural heritage with Dreamtime stories, which often involve spiritual beings, ancestral figures, and connections to the land. I demand Australia unravel tales from the supernatural realm, ones that have never grazed the edges of my awareness.

For those who aren’t familiar with you, how would you describe yourself and your special powers?

I’m the same as you, but sometimes I stand between light and dark. Between the unseen and you.

When you did discover you were different from the rest of us, how did people respond when you told them?

When I met my doll friend, Riani. Since then, I’ve been able to communicate with something you can’t see. I don’t care about other people’s responses.

While the show is titled ‘Alone’, I hear you are often joined by a spooky doll. Does the doll have special powers too?

She is my best friend; she can do anything you don’t expect. BEWARE!

A lot of people have been frightened by your performances, but is there anything you are afraid of?

My biggest fear is losing my best friend, Riani. It’s not about losing myself, but just being afraid of feeling alone.

And is there anything else in Australia you feel compelled to do while you are here?

I’m looking forward to exploring the cultures in Australia. I am really curious about the history of their historic buildings, as well as their myths and horror stories.

For people considering coming to witness you live, what warning or advice would you give them?

You will hear them; you will sense them. Come if you want to play!

