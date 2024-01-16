Beverly Kills puts ‘the dead in drop-dead gorgeous’ with one woman spectacular Heaven and Hell

Arriving in Perth with her own show for the first time, Beverly Kills is putting the dead in drop-dead gorgeous this Fringe World. After a freak accident and an untimely (yet fabulous) death, Beverly finds herself stuck between Heaven and Hell and awaiting a live verdict—will a lifetime of sin ‘drag’ her case down? Or will this knock-out one woman spectacular be holy and hilarious enough for a spot with the big G.O.D.? Ahead of her day of judgement at The Gold Digger at The Pleasure Garden on Friday, January 19, and Saturday, January 20, BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with Beverly Kills to find out more.

It’s great to have you in Perth for Fringe World this summer! Have you been planning to pay us a visit for some time?

Of course! This is my third time in WA, but my first time doing my own show. Little bit of pressure, but nothing a queen can’t handle!

For those of us who haven’t seen or met you before, how would you describe Beverly in a few words?

Strong, fierce, and passionate, baby! So many drag artists create their characters to make up for what their ‘out of drag self’ lacks. I’m not the most confident person without Beverly, but as soon as those lashes hit my eyelids, I command the room like no one’s business.

You have taken your shows to stages far and wide. What have been some highlights, or memorable moments, of your performances to date?

Without too many spoilers, the amount of crazy audience interaction makes the show entirely unpredictable. The ending is always slightly different based on who’s in session with me. I’m always as surprised as you are!

And off the stage, what does Beverly get up to in her spare time?

So much recharging. Drag artists are mostly weekend warriors; we take four days off, then smash out a week’s worth of work in three days. Usually, she can be found speed-running Super Mario 64 or listening to Housewives recap podcasts at the gym. Oxymoronic I know…

This show, Heaven and Hell, will see Beverly on trial, determining where she will go after she dies. What would you say are some of Beverly’s most virtuous and devious traits?

A few stories of the Catholic schoolboy turned queen will surely have my audience in stitches. My love letter to Jesus Christ is my favourite story to retell. He’s kind of a babe! Ripped abs, loin cloth, loves giving his body away? Hello hottie!

What’s something we’ll see at your show that we won’t see anywhere else?

It might be cliché, but drag with a message is so important to me. The show empowers me, and hopefully anyone who watches, to use their religious upbringing to reclaim their power. I love religion, and I loved church! It’s the only thing more dramatic than a drag show, so combining them came strangely naturally to me.

What’s coming up for the rest of 2024 and beyond? Any more exciting stage and/or screen ventures we can look out for?

Honestly, who knows? Drag in the media has been under so much scrutiny recently. I think any opportunity to be in front of people is an act of defiance in the best way. Stay tuned and start praying!!

