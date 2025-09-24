Firm members reunite

Throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, ‘The Firm’ was the place to go for clubbers who were eager to experience Perth’s hottest DJs spinning everything from indie classics to the latest cutting-edge dance tracks. Now, decades on, that spirit is being reignited with The Firm reunion at Amplifier on Friday, September 26, with tickets on sale now. Ahead of the party, BOB GORDON caught up with OG DJ Rhys Evans to reminisce about the origins, the characters and the chaos that made The Firm legendary.

From my memory, The Firm was preceded by Meccanos, and I definitely recall the opening night in 1988. What were the origins and lead-up to the opening of the venue?

Before Meccanos there was actually Milliways, where I also worked as a DJ thanks to (former Perth promoter) Neil Wedd. I also DJ’d at Meccanos before moving to The Fitzgerald Hotel (another popular ‘80s institution), where the foundations of The Firm were laid.

Forward a few years, and Ken Shaw from the Equator and Colin Clark joined me behind the wheels of steel. Annie and Tren started working as barmaids, and Tren towards the end was doing stuff with (promoter/venue manager) John Anderson. Not sure who asked me to go up to The Firm; probably Tren and Annie, who were barmaids. Firm managers at the time were Tren and Jackie O’Hara. DJs were myself and Dave Zahari from Curtin Radio as well as Colin Clark.

The Inner City Firm opened in the 1980s on top of the Melbourne Hotel

Describe The Firm itself. Set the scene for those who are curious but never had the chance to go along…

The Firm was dingy, dark and a heap of fun.

What are your thoughts on the kind of crowds that The Firm attracted?

The Firm attracted people who were mainly into independently released music and liked to party!

What musical styles did The Firm’s DJs pioneer in Perth?

We tended to play a lot of new releases mixed with old favourites and were upfront in playing indie and upfront dance tunes which the DJs personally sourced and financed themselves.

Claude Mono

I love this part of the event blurb: If we had of asked the legendary Firm host Sue Hammersley (RIP), ‘What do you think of a ‘Reunion’ in 2025?’ she would have said, “You can just F-off with your Reunion idea, but I’d like a good party.” Discuss how central Sue was to the culture of The Firm…

Sue Hammersley was The Firm. Before she worked there, she was there every night. Without Sue, The Firm wouldn’t have been close to what it became. She was a legend (RIP).

I recall Sue had a few stories about the cops paying a visit and hiding the crowd in the next room until they went away. What are some stories you can possibly share now that the statute of limitations has expired?

No comment!

It seemed on any and all occasions you walked in that The Firm was going off. A time was certainly had, wasn’t it?

We had a lot of fun up there, and it transferred to the crowd! Especially when Sue was around.

DJ Chase

Tell me about some of the other colourful identities who worked at or attended The Firm.

There were lots of colourful characters, including management! Jackie O’Hara, Tren, Annie Mikhala, Hayden, Lewis, Kelly, Scott, Camille, Alan Mosely, Glenda, DJs Dan the Man, DJ Wayne (alternative), Wayne Lewis, Claude Mono and Paul Warrilow. Too many to mention everyone!

In the history of the Perth club scene, where do you think The Firm stands?

I think The Firm stands out as somewhere that was different and was a heap of fun. Some legendary nights were had, and people still have the flyers and regularly discuss them amongst the punters.

It’s an impressive and original lineup: Rhys Evans, Dave Jackson, Colin Clark, Chase, Adil Bux, Space Ace and Claude Mono. What can people expect on the night at Amplifier?

We are recreating The Firm for one night. Expect to meet old friends, hear great music and to dance like ya dad!

The Firm reunion hits Amplifier on Friday, September 26, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com

