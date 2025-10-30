Dark Down South Open Air Festival II returns for 2025

The second instalment of Dark Down South Open Air Festival II is set to return this year, bringing three days of metal mayhem to Western Australia’s South West.

The all-ages, family-friendly event will hit Jim McDonald Oval in Kirup from Friday, November 21, to Sunday, November 23, 2025, and is set to feature the heaviest of WA metal bands, showcasing an array of metal genres from thrash to grindcore, death metal, doom and more.

Headlining this year’s festival are Singapore’s grindcore titans Wormrot, delivering their internationally acclaimed ferocity to the Australian stage. The festival will also showcase Perth and regional WA’s best metal acts and hand-picked emerging bands, including Kimura, Deadhorse, The Decapitated Chooks, Iniquitous Monolith, Dripped and more.

The event is set to be a celebration of community and heavy music culture as WA’s only camp-on-site open-air metal festival.

The all-weekend event allows free camping on site, with a BYO (no glass) policy and on-site food and snack vendors, so attendees can embrace the festival atmosphere. Kids under ten years old have free entry, and under-17s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Check out the full line-up below:

Depravity

Kimura

Witchcliff

Dripped

Grimoire

Iniquitous Monolith

8 Cannons Worth

The Decapitated Chooks

The Subject Zero

The Furor

Hidden Feast

Death Dependent

Challenge Rejected

Dying Degree

Curse – Perth

Metalworx

Dark Down South Open Air Festival II hits Jim McDonald Oval in Kirup from Friday, November 21, to Sunday, November 23, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from humanitix.com

