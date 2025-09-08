Dale Woodbridge-Brown to showcase his ‘biggest superpowers’ at Perth International Burlesque Festival 2025

Kamilaroi circus performer Dale Woodbridge-Brown is set to headline the Perth International Burlesque Festival this October, bringing his boundary-pushing brand of burlesque to the festival’s The Tease Factory at The Court on Friday, October 17; Club Burlesque at the State Theatre on Saturday, October 18; and Glitter Crash at Connections Nightclub on Saturday, October 18—tickets on sale now. PRUDENCE ACKRILL spoke with Dale Woodbridge-Brown to talk about how he found his way to burlesque, the many facets of his art, and the political performance he will bring to this year’s festival.

You started your career at a young age, performing in the circus and then in elite gymnastics. Are there any moments from your childhood that cemented your desire to perform?

My earliest memories of performing as a kid were with my sisters and my cousins, making up dances for our families. We’d pick our new favourite song. Usually, a Janet Jackson song that we had no business listening to and choreographing performances to show our family. I think those moments were definitely a big influence on my dreams to become a performer.

Although I would have never believed that it would actually come true. It never crossed my mind that I would be travelling the world performing for people in amazing places. Coming from such a small town like Mungindi, it didn’t seem possible. But I’m proof that dreams can be a reality.

On that, what eventually compelled you towards burlesque?

I see my performing career as one big happy coincidence. I moved away from my home, my family and my sisters to train as a dancer at The Aboriginal Centre for Performing Arts in Brisbane, and it was something that I thought I’d just give a go. Then I got an opportunity to try circus, and that moved into the cabaret scene, and within that, I was shown the burlesque world.

At all of these stops on my performing journey, I just thought I’d give it a go. It’s been a lot of hard work, but with Circus and Burlesque, I feel that my style of performing has found its home. The broad umbrella of burlesque allows me to throw everything I have in an act all at once. Creating an act where I can dance and do sideshow, all while being cheeky, suits me like a good pair of chaps.

With your history in circus, dance and burlesque, what is it like to perform as a core ensemble member for Briefs Factory—a show that seems to encapsulate the different facets of your career?

Briefs has given me the space and opportunity to really find who I am as a performer. We’ve all been in situations where stereotypes or preconceived ideas of who we should be have been pushed onto us. Being a core member of Briefs Factory for almost nine years, I’ve been able to play and workshop ideas with performers who have helped shape me without forcing me into a mould.

Through my years of performing, I’ve made it a priority to celebrate the things about me that I have been told are negative or things I shouldn’t be proud of. My Aboriginal heritage and my queerness are my biggest superpowers.

Earlier this year, you took your first solo show, Camp Culture, around Australia in a celebration of your culture and queerness. How did it feel to share this work with audiences?

Performing Camp Culture feels important and necessary. It is also incredibly fun to do. I play a character called Buddy, who is a camp leader who is completely underqualified to run his own camp but overenthusiastic about celebrating everyone’s unique lives and stories. We all have interesting stories, and I feel it’s important to show the younger generation that we’re allowed to be proud of our hard work and accomplishments through respectful conversation and art.

Can you tell us what you have planned to bring to the stage this PIBF? How does it feel to be welcomed as a headliner?

For PIBF, I plan on bringing an act that I don’t really use too much. I’ve only performed it at selected events, as it’s something that really affects me once I am offstage. I’m well-versed in funny and high-energy acts, but with this number, I have chosen to let my art be political. I’ve always maintained that my presence on stage is a protest, but sometimes I think it’s important to remind the performing world that it’s not built for POC performers, and this is how I want to do that.

Being asked to be a headliner, I was immediately excited but also had feelings of being an imposter in this scene. Although I have been doing this for 16 years, I still sometimes feel that I’m not worthy of such incredible positions and opportunities. I have to trust that PIBF have asked me to do this because they believe that I have earned that place.

And who, or what else, are you looking forward to in the 2025 PIBF program?

I am really excited about sitting with other performers at PIBF and learning from them. Every space can be a space for learning. We should all be hungry to know more about each other and about why we all do this. Although we are performing for crowds of all sizes, it can be quite isolating, as we don’t get to debrief with each other or sit into a beautiful conversation because we are providing an escape for the audience, so it will be really nice to feel that community.

Where are you headed after the festival wraps? Are there any projects in the works?

After the festival, I plan on trying to see my family and spend some quality time with my partner, Matt. It’s been such a busy year for this rodeo clown, and I would like to find some balance with my loved ones. I love my job, and it’s exciting, and I get to experience some wonderful things, but I wouldn’t be where I am without them, so I need to be with them for a little while.

Perth International Burlesque Festival 2025 hits venues across Perth and Geraldton from Friday, October 3, to Saturday, October 18, 2025. Tickets and information are available from perthburlesquefestival.com

Photo by Wild Kat Photography

