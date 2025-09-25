Celebrate the unusual at Strange Ball

This October, Boorloo’s iconic Liberty Theatre will transform with underground sounds and underworld creations for the inaugural Strange Ball—a three-night celebration of art, music, performance, and exhibition.

Running from Friday, October 17, to Sunday, October 19, the event brings together dark arts, heavy sounds and unique displays from some of the finest and strangest creatives in Boorloo and beyond, all tied together with this year’s theme: TUBES.

The ball is presented by Strange, the boundary-pushing collective known for immersive cultural programming and events such as Strange Festival, Exhumed Cinema and more.

Guests are invited to dress for warped high society and step into a site-wide transformation, with every night encapsulating its own theme and a stacked lineup promised for each.

The first night, Friday, October 17, will celebrate Strange Rituals, presenting dark arts and ceremonial sounds. The evening features Alter Boy (pictured), Joni in the Moon, DETH (Hayley Beth), Noah Skape (Master of Ceremonies) and Darkness Underground with the Heart of Darkness Basement Takeover, as well as Nyamaha feat. Muyuu, Dior Dynasty and Red Flag Rebels.

Saturday, October 18, promises a night of Strange Frequencies, with heavy sounds and pulsing walls. The lineup includes King Dude & Friends from the US, Naarm-based Tobacco Rat, POW! Negro, Mood Punch, Guild, Sooks, Pensive, Vishnu, Fivefoot, and Smooth Operators (ex-Amplifier Revival feat. The Beehives Go-Go).

The ball concludes on Sunday, October 19, with Strange Times and Strange Times². The night will celebrate the premiere of Selfless Orchestra‘s new record, TERRA NULLIUS, paired with an exciting audiovisual experience. Audiences can also expect performances from Yomi Ship, Mathas, and Iconyx. To finish off, hardcore heavyweights THE CHAIN join forces with MYRIAD SUN for a collaborative two-drum kit performance.

More acts are to be revealed for each night.

The Strange Ball takes over Liberty Theatre from Friday, October 17, to Sunday, October 19, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com

