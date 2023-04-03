BYD Atto 3 in 2023, is it worth it?

The BYD Atto 3 is an electric vehicle introduced by the Chinese automaker BYD in 2020. The Atto 3 is one of the most affordable electric vehicles available in Australia, thanks to its compact design and various features. In this blog post, we’ll look at the Atto 3 to see if it’s worth purchasing in 2023.

Atto 3 Interior Design

The Atto 3’s interior is surprisingly spacious for a car of its size. The cabin is well-designed and nicely finished, comfortably sitting two passengers. The seats are comfortable, and the cabin materials are of high quality. The Atto 3 also has a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, and a rear-view camera.

The dashboard is well-organized, with a straightforward and user-friendly layout. A large touchscreen display dominates the dashboard’s centre, providing access to various features such as the car’s infotainment system, climate control, and navigation. The touchscreen is responsive and straightforward, with sharp and clear graphics.

The seats in the Atto 3 are supportive and comfortable, with plenty of head and legroom. The cabin materials are high quality, with a mix of soft-touch plastics and fabric upholstery. Because the seats are height-adjustable, drivers of all sizes can find a comfortable driving position.

Atto 3 Exterior Design

The exterior of the BYD Atto 3 is sleek and modern, making it stand out from the crowd. Its small size makes it ideal for navigating narrow city streets, and its aerodynamic shape adds to its overall efficiency. The car’s sloping roofline and streamlined profile create a sense of motion even when stationary.

The front of the vehicle features a distinctive grille with a chrome finish, flanked by a pair of sleek headlights. The car’s LED daytime running lights give it a futuristic appearance, while the bodywork’s sharp lines and creases add a touch of aggression.

Moving on to the sides, the Atto 3 has a distinct character line that runs from the front fender to the rear, giving the vehicle a sense of flow and direction. The 14-inch alloy wheels add to the car’s sporty appearance, while the blacked-out B-pillars create the illusion of a floating roof.

The vehicles rear features a distinct set of taillights extending onto the rear fenders. The rear spoiler and diffuser give the car a sporty appearance, and the rear-mounted charging port is convenient and easy to access.

Atto 3 Features

The BYD Atto 3 includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a rear-view camera, keyless entry, and push-button start. Air conditioning, power windows, and various safety features such as electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes, and hill start assist are also included.

The Atto 3 is also available in an extended version for those looking for even more features. Which includes a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, and a premium sound system. The Atto 3 has a maximum range of up to 410 kilometres on a single charge, which is more than sufficient for most city drivers. A 7 kW(single phase) home EV charging Station can recharge the car’s battery in as little as 4 hours or a fast charger in as little as 45 minutes.

BYD ATTO 3 Price

In terms of price, it is an Australian budget-friendly EV.

Atto 3 Standard: This 2023 Standard SUV version’s starting price is $48,011 MRLP. It comes with six years/150,000 km of vehicle warranty & 8 years/160,000 km battery warranty.

Atto 3 Extended: This 2023 Extended SUV version’s starting price is $51,011 MRLP. It also comes with six years/150000km of warranty & 8 years/160,000 km battery warranty.

For additional information related to warranty, refer to manufacturer’s terms & conditions.

Atto 3 Problems

The Atto 3 has issues, just like any other car. Some owners have reported battery problems, while others have reported cases with the car’s electronics. However, these issues appear relatively uncommon, and the Atto 3 has received positive feedback from owners and critics.

Is it worth it?

The BYD Atto 3 is an excellent option for low-cost electric vehicles in 2023. The car has various features, including a stylish exterior and a spacious and comfortable interior. While it may have some issues, these appear rare, and the car has received positive feedback from owners and critics. If you’re looking for a low-cost electric vehicle, the Atto 3 is an excellent option.

