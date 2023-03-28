10 Stars Who Underwent Cosmetic Surgery

For many musicians, cultivating a personal image is as important as making the next big hit, whether their look is idealized, bubblegum pop perfection or something slightly more avant garde. Musical artists have been switching up their look for decades (David Bowie springs immediately to mind) using their clothes, hair and makeup to alter their appearance, and in some cases, undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Dolly Parton

The country music legend has never shied from discussing changes to her appearance, including her breast implants, although she plans to have these reduced to a B cup, explaining in a press release that she felt she was “getting too old to be carrying these jugs around all the time”.

Ozzy Osbourne

Despite his heady days of excess as lead singer of Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne is one example of a celebrity who managed to undergo cosmetic surgery without overdoing it, getting a rhinoplasty and facelift in 2012 which he said “boosted his confidence no end”.

Pete Burns

Not too long ago, the late lead singer of Dead or Alive was regularly lampooned for his lip augmentation, a look which now appears relatively tame in comparison to some of the ultra-plump pouts we’ve seen in more recent years.

Cher

Cher has spoken candidly about having work done, including a rhinoplasty, a facelift and lip augmentation, but has maintained it was always her decision alone, famously joking that if she wanted to put her breasts on her back, she could do so.

Britney Spears

When Spears first had to cancel engagements due to a knee injury back in 1999, speculation circulated as to whether it was a cover-up for a breast augmentation (it wasn’t). Since then however, the pop singer has spoken out about having procedures done, including lip fillers.

Madonna

Ever the chameleon, Madonna’s style evolution from the early eighties to present day ran the gamut from material girl to Madame X. She’s no stranger to the world of cosmetic surgery, nor controversy, with her latest look sparking debate surrounding ageism and aesthetics.

Lil’ Kim

While some cosmetic surgery procedures have relatively healthy motivations behind them, sadly the opposite is true for stars like Lil’ Kim, who felt pressured to get facial cosmetic surgery and a breast augmentation following a string of infidelities from previous partners.

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson was famous for his surgeries (about 10 to 12 in the space of just two years), including cheek implants, a cleft chin and multiple rhinoplasties which resulted in damaging the cartilage in his nose.

Iggy Azalea

Having grown tired of adding additional pads to her stage costumes to enhance her bust, Iggy Azalea decided to get a breast augmentation. Initially the rapper was uncertain as to how candid she should be, in case it affected the body image of her younger fans, but eventually decided to be open, both about the freedom to change her personal appearance and the challenges of self acceptance.

Janet Jackson

Other than a rhinoplasty, Janet Jackson claims not to have had any other work done, although it’s likely she also underwent botox. Speaking to Allure in 2022, she noted the difference between pop stardom in the 90’s, when being thin was the norm, and expressed admiration for stars with more diverse body types.

