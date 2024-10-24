ART BALL brings a night of music, dance, art and extravagance to the Art Gallery of Western Australia
Perth’s legendary ART BALL returns in 2024, bringing music, dance, art, and extravagance to the Art Gallery of Western Australia (AGWA) on Saturday, November 9.
This year will see the gallery transformed into a ‘Queer heaven’ for PrideFEST 2024 as AGWA’s Met Gala-style ball takes over all floors of the gallery for one incredible night.
The event will feature some of the world’s most talented LGBTQIA+ artists in a celebration of art and culture in all its diversity, while the AGWA Rooftop plays host to a line-up of diverse international and local performers, including dynamic camp duo The Huxleys (pictured), UK actor, opera singer, and drag star Le Gateau Chocolat and more.
The AGWA Design Store, designated Queer HQ, will become an eclectic treasure trove of LGBTQIA+ design from near and abroad.
Guests are encouraged to dress with “pride, flair and fabulosity” this year as AGWA searches for their inaugural AGWA GLAMBASSADOR 2024.
You could also be the lucky winner of a stunning pair of Keiko Uno ‘Fragments’ earrings valued at $1,200, as Perth jeweller Keiko Uno draws on her Japanese heritage to create original designs with hand-selected gemstones from across the world.
ART BALL takes over the Art Gallery of Western Australia on Saturday, November 9, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to artgallery.wa.gov.au