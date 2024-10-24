ART BALL brings a night of music, dance, art and extravagance to the Art Gallery of Western Australia

The event will feature some of the world’s most talented LGBTQIA+ artists in a celebration of art and culture in all its diversity, while the AGWA Rooftop plays host to a line-up of diverse international and local performers, including dynamic camp duo The Huxleys (pictured), UK actor, opera singer, and drag star Le Gateau Chocolat and more.

The AGWA Design Store, designated Queer HQ, will become an eclectic treasure trove of LGBTQIA+ design from near and abroad.

Guests are encouraged to dress with “pride, flair and fabulosity” this year as AGWA searches for their inaugural AGWA GLAMBASSADOR 2024.