Amy Shark announces Songs & Stories regional Australian tour

Fresh off The Sadness arena tour, eight-time ARIA award winner and alt-pop singer-songwriter, Amy Shark, will be hitting the road for a 20-date solo acoustic Songs and Stories regional tour of Australia next year.

For the first time ever, Amy Shark will perform her entire set acoustically, along with “supporting, emotional and honest stories” for every song.

Amelie Farren will join Amy Shark as special support for all tour dates, including three performances in Western Australia.

The tour kicks off at Goldfields Arts Centre, Kalgoorlie, on Thursday, January 16, and hits Boardwalk Theatre, Mandurah, on Friday, January 17, and Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury, on Saturday, January 18.

Amy Shark last performed in Western Australia in November when she brought August’s Sunday Sadness album to Kings Park along with other career-spanning hits.

Amy Shark’s Songs and Stories regional tour hits Goldfields Arts Centre on Thursday, January 16; Boardwalk Theatre on Friday, January 17; and Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from livenation.com.au

