Alt-rock outlaws Pixies locked in for Fremantle Prison dates

From inciting head-thrashing riots in the ’80s to committing the earworm felony Where Is My Mind?, Pixies (Black Francis, Joey Santiago, Kim Deal and David Lovering) are about to stage their most punk crime yet: a gig inside Fremantle Prison. This November, the alt-rock outlaws will serve a two-night sentence in every city—starting in Perth on Saturday, November 8 and Sunday, November 9, before heading across the country. RACHEL FINUCANE caught up with guitarist Joey Santiago to talk about the craziest venues he’s played at, what he gets up to on his off days here, and more.

Your first gig this time is at Fremantle Prison in Perth—probably one of the strangest venues an artist could perform at. Is that the weirdest place you’ve ever played, or has something topped it?

It’s a prison? Yeah, that would be the weirdest. We also played in a bullring before, so yeah… This qualifies as a weird venue.

Where was the bullring?

In Spain.

The last time you were in Australia was in 2022, after the pandemic pushed back the 2020 performance. What did that run of dates teach you?

I mean, not really… It’s just unfortunate that everything had to shut down. If there’s a lesson there, it’s that you just never know what’s going to happen.

You’ve got Auckland duo Elliott and Vincent as your openers this time. You’ve also opened for some amazing acts like Pearl Jam, U2 and Weezer. Was there anything those headliners taught you about shaping the backstage environment when you’re the headliner?

God… You know, we hardly see anybody even when we’re headlining. But they put on quite the spectacle—good for them. We can do the same thing, but we’re pretty happy with what we do. We just observe them. They’re just like any other band that’s been doing it for a while. They treat it with reverence—and so do we.

Do you have a favourite moment from those tours?

I mean, just opening up for them… having dinner, sometimes going out with some of the members of Weezer. That’s kind of fun—just hanging out with them, seeing them before shows.

For this tour, you’ve got a two-night setup, which is different—the first night is the fan favourites album, and the second is a cross-catalogue with the new record. Do you tap into different performance personalities each night, or is it just a stream of singing?

No, it’s the same thing—just trying to do our best for each song, one at a time. The new stuff is fun to play because it’s taken on a life of its own now live, so we’re a lot more comfortable with it.

That’s interesting, because you’d think it would be the opposite since you’ve played the old stuff so many times. Why do you think it’s the new songs you’re more comfortable with?

Yeah, it’s just because we recorded it as an album thing, and then playing it live… it just becomes livelier. Whereas the older stuff, like Debaser and all that, we’re already comfortable with it.

Is there a new song you’re excited for Aussies to hear off the new record?

I like performing Chicken and a song called Mercy Me. Those are my two favourites off the top of my head—but I’m sure they’ll change as time goes by.

If your past self and present self could sit down and have a diary-style conversation through your songs, what would that sound like?

The past would probably be the one talking and saying, “Hey, you still got the identity, but you’ve managed to grow at the same time.”

How has your identity shifted with the new music?

Same identity, same style—but there’s a bit of musical growth there too. It’s not derivative of the past, which the past would be relieved to hear.

How do you think you’ve grown?

I think I just… I don’t know if it’s a theory or just being more comfortable with playing. Back then, I had a little formula, and I still use it sometimes, but now I explore more. Just go forward and see what happens.

You’ve been to Australia a few times—is there anything you always do when you come back?

Yeah, usually cafés. Last time in Perth we went to that island…

Rottnest?

Yeah, yeah, yeah—with the smiling creatures there. That was fun. I’ll probably explore something else this time, but definitely local cafés.

I first heard Where Is My Mind? through Veronica Mars, and it’s also been in How I Met Your Mother. Do you have a favourite reinterpretation of your work?

I like what TV on the Radio did with Mr Greaves.

What’s one thing on your Australia/New Zealand tour rider that makes you feel at home?

My pyjamas. I never used to bring them on tour, but now when I put them on—it’s over.

Lastly, is there anything you’d like Australian readers to know before you come out here?

It’d be kind of neat if they knew the sequence to Bossa Nova and Trompe le Monde. I saw a band do that once, and I knew what song was coming next—it was fun.

Pixies play Fremantle Prison on Saturday, November 8, and Sunday, November 9, 2025. Tickets are on sale from pixiesmusic.com

